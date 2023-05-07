Mayo bridge 7-year gap to win Connacht title

MAYO were crowned TG4 Connacht Senior Champions on Sunday, for the first time since 2016.

Mayo enjoyed a 3-13 to 2-9 victory over old rivals Galway to claim the silverware on offer at Hastings Insurance MacHale Park in Castlebar.

Mayo were superb in the second half and outscored Galway by 2-6 to 1-1 after half-time.

Tamara O’Connor netted early for Mayo but Kate Slevin goaled for Galway and at the break, the five-in-a-row chasing Tribeswomen held a 1-8 to 1-7 lead.

Following a tit-for-tat opening to the second half, Mayo took a grip on proceedings and further goals followed from Rachel Kearns (penalty) and Sinead Walsh, as the green and red claimed a famous win.

Elsewhere, Waterford secured the two points on offer from their home clash with Tipperary in Dungarvan.

The Déise ran out 1-9 to 1-7 winners in an absorbing contest, as Lauren McGregor’s early goal proved crucial.

Emma Morrissey responded in kind for Tipperary, who trailed by 1-3 to 1-6 at the break.

Throughout the second half, Waterford managed to keep the visitors at bay and they will face Cork in a crucial final round game next weekend, with Kerry up against Tipperary.

In the Leinster Championship, champions Dublin booked their place in the Final with a comprehensive 3-14 to 0-3 victory over Laois at DCU St Clare’s.

Laois will now battle it out with Meath next weekend for the right to join the Sky Blues in the provincial decider.

Hannah Tyrrell, captain Carla Rowe and Kate Sullivan scored the goals for Dublin, who were 1-8 to 0-1 clear at the break.

And in Ulster, holders Armagh saw off the challenge of Donegal in their provincial opener.

Donegal opened brilliantly with goals from Tara Hegarty and Amy Boyle Carr and they were in front at half-time, 2-1 in to 0-6, in Lifford.

But Armagh took control in the second half and the Orchard County ran out 1-15 to 2-4 winners. Aimee Mackin, who was named The Croke Park/LGFA Player of the Month for April, scored 0-9 for the winners, with captain Kelly Mallon netting a late goal.

Donegal, runners-up last year, had beaten Cavan a week previously but must now wait on the outcome of the final round-robin game between Armagh and Cavan to discover if they’ve made another Final.

Elsewhere on Sunday, in the TG4 Leinster Intermediate Championship, there were victories for Kildare, Westmeath, Wexford and Offaly, as Antrim booked their place in the TG4 Intermediate Final against Tyrone, with victory over Monaghan.

In the Ulster Junior Championship, Down comfortably saw off the challenge of Derry.

And on Saturday, Roscommon defeated Sligo in the TG4 Connacht Intermediate Championship, as Cork beat Kerry in the Munster Senior B competition.