Waterford pip Tipp in Munster thriller

TG4 Munster SFC: Waterford 1-9 Tipperary 1-7

An absorbing contest was in the balance until the last second but in the end, Waterford secured a two-point win over Tipperary in the 2023 TG4 Munster Senior Championship clash at Dungarvan GAA club this afternoon.

After a cagey start, Waterford opened the scoring with a green flag, when a powering run by Kate McGrath began an attack that was finished to the net by Lauren McGregor in the ninth minute.

Six minutes later, McGregor added a point before Kellyann Hogan sent a free over the bar to put Waterford 1-2 to 0-0 up.

Tipp roared back into the match in the 20th minute when some Aishling Moloney trickery set up Clara English who found herself in a one-on-one situation with the keeper.

She blazed over from close range but a minute later Marie Creedon set up Emma Morrissey at the edge of the square, where she calmly palmed to the net.

Game on, with the home side just a point up after dictating the early proceedings.

Waterford showed real character to respond again. Brid McMaugh, Katie Murray and Lauren McGregor scored from play while Hogan pointed a free to give the momentum back to the Déise.

With the half drifting to a close, Aishling Moloney sent over two quick frees to leave it Waterford 1-6 Tipperary 1-3 at the break.

Tipp needed a good start to the second half and Neasa Towey provided it with a punched point from an Aishling Moloney free that dropped to the edge of the square.

Waterford kept their drive going and the impressive Brid McMaugh sent over a sweet strike with the right boot to leave it 1-7 to 1-4 with the home side keeping Tipp at a distance.

In the 42nd minute, Tipp worked it back to a two-point game when Niamh Martin, who came on in the first half for the injured Anna Rose Kennedy, kicked a fine point to leave it 1-7 to 1-5.

This entertaining contest meant both sides had their chances but Waterford stretched their lead when K Hogan struck her third point from a free on 47 minutes.

Niamh Martin was playing well for Tipp and kicked another point as she searched for a goal to leave it 1-8 to 1-6 on 51 minutes.

Tipp kept clawing at the Waterford lead and with five minutes left, Aishling Moloney sent over a free to put just one point between the teams.

An exciting finish to a fine contest meant both sides gave it everything.

Waterford attacked and late on seized the day as Emma Murray sent over a point to huge applause.

Tipp, full of character, attacked again in time added on and Emma Morrissey kicked in a long ball in the last seconds which dropped by the square to Aishling Moloney, who punched the ball but the Waterford defence held firm as the full-time whistle sounded.

Scorers for Waterford: L McGregor 1-2, K Hogan 0-3f, B McMaugh 0-2, K Murray 0-1, E Murray 0-1.

Scorers for Tipperary: E Morrissey 1-0, A Moloney 0-3f, N Martin 0-2, C English 0-1, N Towey 0-1.

WATERFORD: E O’Brien; C Murray, N Power, A Murray; E Power, E Murray, Kate McGrath; K Hogan, K Murray; A O’Neill, A Fitzgerald, C McCarthy; Karen McGrath (capt.), B McMaugh, L McGregor.

Subs: S McGuckian for McCarthy (37), A Waring for Power (50), C Hynes for McGregor (55).

TIPPERARY: L Fitzpatrick; C O’Dwyer, M Curley (capt.), E Cronin; S English, L Spillane, N Towey; A.R. Kennedy, L Morrissey; E Morrissey, M Creedon, N Martin; C English, A Moloney, E Kelly.

Subs: N Martin for Kennedy (18), A McGuigan for Towey (50), S Ryan for S English (52), R Kiely for Creedon (59).

Ref: C McCarthy (Cork)