Tipperary manager Denis Kelly said side "are starved of silverware"

New Tipperary Manager Denis Kelly wants his side to push on and finish the job as they take their place in the Munster Senior Camogie Final where they face Clare at FBD Semple Stadium. 
MUNSTER FINAL BOUND: Cait Devine of Tipperary shoots to score her side's first goal during the  match against Waterford. Pic: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Mon, 08 May, 2023 - 07:23
Therese O’Callaghan

Tipperary 4-11 Waterford 1-9 

New Tipperary manager Denis Kelly has urged his team to go on and finish the job after they put four goals past Waterford in the Munster senior camogie championship semi-final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday.

Clare stand in their way next Saturday in FBD Semple Stadium - a double header with Clare and Waterford hurlers.

“The girls are starved of silverware,” he said. “A Munster championship is not to be sniffed at, it’s been a long time since we won it. We will be taking Clare very seriously.” 

Three green flags between the 16th and 22nd minute was a big blow for the Déise, with stalwart and Player-of-the-Match Cáit Devane returning 2-5.

In a competition that has been dominated by Cork, Tipperary led at the interval 3-5 to 0-4.

“The goals are something we have been working on. Maybe a bit disappointed with our points tally. You won’t win big games with those points, and we gave away a soft goal at the end. But it is great to have things like that to work on.” 

Devane was inspirational. She landed the first goal. Eimear Heffernan blasted the second, whilst Róisín Howard provided the third.

Devane’s second goal at the start of the new-half killed off any hope of a Waterford comeback, for whom Beth Carton supplied 1-7 - the goal from a penalty on 60 minutes.

“Cáit has been around for a long time but she keeps going to the well. That was a great performance from her. But, in general, it was a great team performance.

“It is brilliant to get to play in stadiums like Páirc Uí Chaoimh. That is where you want to be. As many games as we can get into the bigger stadiums, the better. Fair play to Munster GAA and Camogie who had the foresight to match up the games.

“We are at home next weekend but there will be a big Clare following. Hopefully Tipp will come in and support this team. It was great to see them here today.” 

Another positive is their strong bench.

“We didn’t use the likes of Mary Ryan and Mairead Eviston (recovered from injury), and there are others. But anyone who played well, it will be hard to dislodge them.” 

Scorers for Tipperary: C Devane (2-5, 0-2 frees, 0-1 45), R Howard and E Heffernan (1-0 each), E McGrath (0-4 frees), G O’Brien and N Treacy (0-1 each).

Scorers for Waterford: B Carton (1-7, 1-0 pen, 0-5 frees), N Rockett and L Bray (0-1 each).

TIPPERARY: C Bourke; J Bourke, C Quirke (J-Capt), E Loughman; K Blair, K Kennedy (J-Capt), A McGrath; T Ryan, C Hennessy; R Howard, C Maher, E McGrath; G O’Brien, C Devane, E Heffernan.

Subs: C McCarthy for C Maher (42), N Treacy for E Heffernan (48), C Hogan for G O’Brien (50), G Moloney for R Howard (54), C Ryan for E McGrath (57).

WATERFORD: B O’Regan; V Faulkner, I Heffernan, N Curran; K Corbett Barry, C Carroll, M Power; L Bray (Capt), K Lynch; M O’Brien, O Hickey, B Carton; A Corcoran, A Flynn, N Rockett.

Subs: R Walsh for A Flynn, A Fitzgerald for A Corcoran (both half-time), A Landers for M Power (38), T Power for K Lynch (45), R Kirwan for M O’Brien (52).

Referee: Aaron Hogg (Clare).

