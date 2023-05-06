Ryan hails Cork character in 'uphill' battle 

Pat Ryan hailed his Cork team’s character to eke out a point when they were “playing uphill” for large parts of this draw with Tipperary.

Admitting he and his management team are still trying to identify their best team, he acknowledged the contribution of his bench which scored 1-5.

“Yeah, I thought they were excellent,” said Ryan of the replacements including Brian Hayes who provided Cork’s fourth goal and Shane Kingston who picked off three points.

“All of the lads were disappointed that they weren’t playing. We obviously made one or two changes to the team from the Waterford game and those lads were disappointed and I think they performed great.

“We’ve a good, strong panel, we think. We’re still trying to figure out exactly what our pecking order is still at the moment but delighted with the way the fellas performed and their attitude was top-class.

“In fairness to our fellas, there were a lot of times there when we were hurling uphill. Fellas will always say that Cork are good going downhill but I thought we played very well today playing uphill.”

Ryan felt like it was “a point gained” having fallen five points behind twice in the latter quarter.

“We’ve three points now, it’s in our own hands now whether we can get out of it. If we can get a positive result in Clare in two weeks’ time, we’ll be getting out of Munster then at that stage, I assume.

“It was a rip-roaring contest, in fairness. We probably would have taken a draw with 10, 15 minutes to go and we came back level and they got a great goal and our fellas showed great heart to come back and get another goal. It’s a positive for us but lots to work on as well.”

He wasn’t in the mood to complain about borderline fouls by Tipperary defenders or a dubious Mark Kehoe point in the second half.

“Look, these things happen. Maybe we got one or two. We were shouting for them all, Liam (Cahill) was shouting for them all. Look, I can’t have any qualms. We’re delighted to get the point.”

Ryan confirmed Robbie O’Flynn suffered a hamstring injury when scoring Cork’s second goal.