Whelan nets hat-trick as Galway blow Westmeath away 

Galway 6-33 Westmeath 0-17

Henry Shefflin’s Galway were not flattered by their 34-point winning margin against a weak Westmeath outfit in pleasant conditions in Mullingar.

Ironically, Niall O’Brien nudged the home team ahead from a second-minute free. Galway settled quickly and they were 0-6 to 0-2 after 13 minutes, the first three points coming from Evan Niland (including two frees).

On the quarter-hour mark, Conor Whelan cut in goalward and he gave the generally impressive Noel Conaty no chance.

Six minutes later, Whelan doubled his goal haul, with Conaty unlucky not to keep his low shot out. Joe Fortune’s charges responded with what proved to be their only two points from play in the half, courtesy of former Galway player Davy Glennon and Joey Boyle.

Great approach play by Liam Collins and Kevin Cooney teed up Whelan for his third goal in the 25th minute.

The hat-trick hero was replaced at half-time.

Four minutes later, Brian Concannon rifled an unstoppable shot to the roof of the Lake County net. Some quality Galway points ensued and they led by 4-16 to 0-7 at the break.

The Tribesmen’s fifth goal came less than three minutes after play resumed, Kevin Cooney the man on target. Cormac Boyle had Westmeath’s best goal chance in the 48th minute, but he was denied by Eanna Murphy.

Impressive sub Declan McLoughlin raised the winners’ sixth green flag in the 64th minute after producing a great catch. Overall, Galway had 13 different scorers in what was a very facile win by any standards.

Scorers for Galway: C Whelan 3-1, E Niland 0-10 (6f, 1‘65’), B Concannon 1-3, D McLoughlin, K Cooney 1-2 each, C Mannion, L Collins 0-4 each, D Burke 0-2, P Mannion, C Fahy, S Linnane, M McManus, J Ryan 0-1 each.

Scorers for Westmeath: N O’Brien 0-10 (9f), D Glennon 0-2, R Greville, G Greville, J Boyle, D McNicholas, C Doyle 0-1 each.

Galway: E Murphy; D Morrissey, G McInerney, TJ Brennan; P Mannion, D Burke, F Burke; C Fahy, J Cooney; B Concannon, C Mannion, C Whelan; E Niland, K Cooney, L Collins. Subs: D McLoughlin for Whelan (h-t), S Linnane for J Cooney (43), E Lawless for D Burke (43), J Ryan for Concannon (53), M McManus for Collins (61).

Westmeath: N Conaty; A Craig, C Shaw, J Bermingham; T Doyle, R Greville, C McCormack; G Greville, C Boyle; K Regan, N O’Brien, J Boyle; D Williams, D Glennon, E Keyes. Subs: S McGovern for Craig (h-t), D McNicholas for Williams (46), C Doyle for Regan (46), D Clinton for Boyle (55), P Clarke for Keyes (69).

Ref: K Jordan (Tipperary).