Donoghue's Dublin edge Wexford to secure significant win in Leinster

Wexford never led in the contest but battled back to level terms on a number of occasions including deep into stoppage time.
CRUCIAL WIN: Dublin's Danny Sutcliffe with manager Micheal Donoghue. Pic: ©INPHO/Evan Treacy

Sat, 06 May, 2023 - 19:24
Paul Keane

Dublin 1-22 Wexford 0-23 

Dublin's big gamble paid off, just about, as Micheal Donoghue's men scored a significant win at Croke Park to move within touching distance of the All-Ireland series.

Cian O'Sullivan's first-half goal ultimately separated the sides in a nailbiter though it was Donal Burke that propelled Dublin to the Round 3 win, the Na Fianna man blasting 13 points on the evening.

Wexford never led in the contest but battled back to level terms on a number of occasions including deep into stoppage time following three scores in a row.

Two converted points from Burke frees, the second a monster score from all of 90 metres, then settled the game in Dublin's favour.

Donoghue and Dublin were initially meant to play the game in Parnell Park but opted to move both this and the remaining home game, against Galway in Round 5, to the more spacious venue just down the road.

With two rounds of games to go, if results pan out as anticipated then Dublin, who will face Kilkenny next and then Galway, will claim the third and final spot in the table to advance to the All-Ireland series.

All is not lost for Wexford though as despite the defeat, which was in part due to the 19 wides they blasted, they can redeem themselves with wins over Westmeath and Kilkenny in their remaining two games.

Alex Considine's return was the only change to the Dublin team that comfortably defeated Westmeath at Parnell Park last weekend.

Paul Crummey was the attacker to lose out though the Lucan Sarsfields man came on after just eight minutes for the injured Ronan Hayes.

Crummey got on the scoresheet late in the opening half too as Dublin hit the interval with a narrow 1-09 to 0-10 lead in front of a crowd of just 9,125.

O'Sullivan's 19th minute goal was the difference at that stage, the St Brigid's man rising highest amongst a group of players at the Davin End and redirecting Donal Burke's long delivery to the net.

Dublin led from the opening score of the game, a Paddy Doyle point in the first minute, until early in the second-half but were never out of the woods in a tit-for-tat scoring encounter.

They raced into an early 0-04 to 0-01 lead but a series of Wexford picked points, mainly from captain Lee Chin, kept them well in contention.

A terrific O'Connor point for Wexford in the 17th minute left just a point between them, 0-06 to 0-05.

O'Sullivan's goal arrived shortly after and gave Dublin a vital buffer though Wexford closed out the half with scores from Richie Lawlor and Jack O'Connor to keep it interesting.

Egan's visitors set up in counter-attacking mode with Kevin Foley acting as their seventh defender. Cathal Dunbar, wearing number 15, dropped deep to midfield alongside Richie Lawlor, leaving the Slaneysiders with a two-man full-forward line.

Dublin, meanwhile, were left with Conor Burke as their spare defender.

Wexford returned for the second-half with more energy and attacking gusto, reeling off the first three points through Chin and Simon Donohoe.

Dublin then hit the afterburners again and approaching the hour mark they had opened up a sizeable five-point lead, 1-18 to 0-16.

Mark Grogan, former Cork senior Chris O'Leary and sub Sean Currie were among the Dublin scorers.

But with Rory O'Connor coming into the game strongly for Wexford and McDonald proving a handful after coming on, the 2019 provincial winners wiped out the deficit deep into stoppage time.

It looked as if Wexford's momentum might just swing it for them but those two late Burke points did the trick for Dublin.

Dublin scorers: D Burke (0-13, 10 frees); C O'Sullivan (1-1); P Crummey (0-2); P Doyle, D Sutcliffe, C O'Leary, M Grogan, C Burke, S Currie (0-1).

Wexford scorers: L Chin (0-8, 6 frees); R O'Connor (0-5, 3 frees); C Dunbar, O Foley, C McDonald (0-2); C Devitt, R Lawlor, J O'Connor, S Donohoe (0-1).

Dublin: S Brennan; E O'Donnell, P Smyth; C Burke; C Donohoe, P Doyle, D Gray; M Grogan, C O'Leary; D Sutcliffe, D Burke, C Boland; C O'Sullivan, A Considine, R Hayes.

Subs: P Crummey for Hayes (8); S Currie for Considine (51); D Power for Grogan (59); F Whitely for Boland (64); D Purcell for O'Sullivan (74).

Wexford: J Lawlor; S Donohoe, L Ryan, Reck; K Foley; C Devitt, M O'Hanlon, D Reck; C Dunbar, R Lawlor; J O'Connor, L Chin, O Foley; L Og McGovern, R O'Connor.

Subs: J O'Connor for D Reck (42); C McDonald for R Lawlor (44); M Dwyer for J O'Connor (49); I Carty for Ryan (55); Ross Banville for Dunbar (71).

Ref: T Walsh (Waterford).

