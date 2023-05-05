Collins gets nod to start for Tribesmen 

Galway hurling boss Henry Shefflin has handed young forward Liam Collins a starting berth for their Leinster SHC clash with Westmeath this weekend.

Collins is one of three changes to the starting 15 from their draw with Kilkenny last time out, with Darren Morrissey and Fintan Burke both coming into the defence. Niall O'Brien, David Williams, and Eoin Keyes all start for Westmeath.

Damien Reck returns from injury to take his place at centre-back on the Wexford team to play Dublin.

Reck is the sole change to Darragh Egan's outfit, while Micheál Donoghue has made one alteration to his Dublin side, with Mark Grogan coming into the engine room in place of Eddie Moran.

Elsewhere, Derek Lyng has made three changes or their trip to Antrim, with Martin Keoghan, Tom Phelan and Alan Murphy all coming into the Cats' starting 15.

Westmeath: N Conaty; D Egerton, C Shaw, J Bermingham; T Doyle, R Greville, C McCormack; G Greville, C Boyle; K Regan, N O'Brien, J Boyle; D Williams, D Glennon, E Keyes.

Subs: C Bracken, D Clinton, D McNicholas, S McGovern, J Gillen, A Craig, S Clavin, C Doyle, P Clarke, R Holding, O McCabe.

Galway: E Murphy; D Morrissey, G McInerney, TJ Brennan; P Mannion, D Burke, F Burke; C Fahy, J Cooney; B Concannon, C Mannion, C Whelan; E Niland, K Cooney, L Collins.

Subs: D Fahy, J Grealish, E Lawless, S Linnane, R Glennon, J Flynn, J Cooney, D McLoughlin, M McManus, J Mannion, J Ryan.

Dublin: S Brennan; P Doyle, E O'Donnell, P Smyth; C Donohoe, C Burke, D Gray; M Grogan, C O'Leary; D Sutcliffe, D Burke, C Boland; R Hayes, C O'Sullivan, A Considine.

Subs: E Gibbons, J Bellew, J Madden, R Smith, D Power, C Costello, P Crummey, F Whitely, D Purcell, J Flanagan, S Currie.

Wexford: J Lawlor; S Reck, L Ryan, C Devitt; M O'Hanlon, D Reck, S Donohoe; D O'Keeffe, C Hearne; O Foley, J O'Connor, L Óg McGovern; R O'Connor, L Chin, C Dunbar.

Subs: C Byrne, R Banville, I Carty, M Dwyer, C Foley, K Foley, R Lawlor, C McDonald, C McGuckin, N Murphy, J O'Connor.

Antrim: R Elliott; P Burke, R McGarry, N O'Connor; G Walsh, E Campbell, C Bohill; J McNaughton, M Bradley; K Molloy, C Cunning, N McKenna; C Johnston, N McManus, R McMullan.

Subs: T Smyth, S Rooney, C Boyd, E Og McGarry, C McKernan, S Walsh, J Maskey, P Boyle, E O'Neill, S McAuley, D Nugent.

Kilkenny: Eoin Murphy; M Butler, H Lawlor, T Walsh; D Blanchfield, R Reid, D Corcoran; A Mullen, A Murphy; T Phelan, J Donnelly, B Ryan; M Keoghan, TJ Reid, E Cody.

Subs: D Brennan, C Delaney, C Buckley, P Walsh, C Heary, C Kenny, N Brennan, T Clifford, S Walsh, W Walsh, R Hogan.