Armagh's Aimee Mackin named LGFA player of the month for April

Armagh forward Aimee Mackin has been been named The Croke Park/LGFA Player of the Month award for April 2023.
Mackin scored 3-3 against Laois in the Lidl National League Division 2 final at Croke Park on April 15, as the Orchard County clinched promotion to the top flight.
The Shane O’Neills star finished as top scorer in Division 2 across the entire campaign, scoring 9-31, and the 2020 TG4 Senior Players’ Player of the Year and current All Star was named on the Lidl National League Division 2 Team of the Season.
The Australia-bound forward is set to play a key role for holders Armagh against Donegal next Sunday in the TG4 Ulster Senior Championship.