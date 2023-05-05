GAA talking points: A Sligo generation that knows nothing about fear 

Sligo thinking differently

With the sides level in the dying moments of last month’s Connacht U20 final, Galway came raiding for the winning score but Sligo forced the turnover and Dillon Walsh took off up the field. Walsh just kept going and going before his punched effort had just enough puff to clip the top of the crossbar and loop over for the winner. Walsh was still catching his breath when the final whistle blew and he was mobbed by his team-mates. Absolute ecstasy.

It was an epic win to an epic campaign for Sligo, who beat Roscommon, Mayo and Galway (all away) in the space of 15 days to land a second Connacht title in a row.

Their favourites tag before the final underlined just how far Sligo have come. Some of these players have known nothing only provincial success having won a Connacht minor title in 2021 and successive Connacht U20 titles. In March, Summerhill College won a Connacht Colleges A title and reached the final in Croke Park.

In the aftermath of their brilliant All-Ireland semi-final win against St Brendan’s Killarney in March, Summerhill manager and former Sligo player Mark Breheny, was bullish in describing how he and his players had approached the game.

St Brendan’s had gone into the match as hot favourites but Summerhill weren’t spooked by the aura surrounding ‘The Sem’. If anything, they looked straight through it. “This is a different generation of young players in Sligo, who are used to winning, and who have high expectations,” said Breheny.

Some of those players will meet again in Saturday’s Sligo-Kerry All-Ireland U20 semi-final, just as a host of Sligo and Galway players from the 2017 Connacht U21 final will square up again in Sunday’s Connacht senior final. As many as 12 players from that 2017 U21 final should feature in Sunday’s senior final.

Galway went on to reach that 2017 All-Ireland U21 final (the last in the grade) and Dylan McHugh recalled this week just how tricky that Connacht final was. “We drew with Sligo at minor and went to a replay, and they could easily have beaten us,” said McHugh. “It was the same at U21 when we beat them after extra-time. We know the challenge that we’ll be facing.”

Galway are much further down the tracks than Sligo in terms of preparation and experience. Sligo have some brilliant players coming, many of whom will be trying to get Sligo to a first All-Ireland U20 final now. They won’t have any fear of Kerry. Yet neither will many of the senior players who know what it’s like to push Galway hard in Connacht finals.

Cork and Tipperary hoping to rekindle golden memories

Five minutes into the second half of the 2016 Cork-Tipperary Munster quarter-final, the heavens opened in Thurles. For many Cork supporters on the Town End terrace, it gave them the excuse they were probably looking for. A small band of fans continued to sing and hammer bodhrans under the scoreboard but streams of Cork supporters began filing out of the ground. They had seen enough. They couldn’t take any more.

On a grey afternoon resembling a monsoon, Cork were washed away in the deluge. Cork set up with a sweeper but Tipperary still did what they liked. Tipp didn’t even have to stretch themselves to win by nine points.

It was the counties' first championship meeting since 2012 but the hype was muted, the longing for the old and storied nostalgia of Cork and Tipperary matches having long receded. Traditionally, the fixture had always been steeped in history and mythology but that time looked to have passed in 2016.

When the sides next met the following year, Tipp were All-Ireland champions and raging favourites. Cork started five championship rookies. Nobody gave them a chance but Cork turned Tipp over in an epic contest. It was breathless stuff, the best match in the province since the drawn Cork-Waterford Munster final in 2010. The Cork-Tipp rivalry was back roaring again. The sides played out an enthralling draw in 2018 before Tipp reasserted their authority in the 2019 round-robin. Tipp also narrowly beat Cork a year later in the winter championship.

The rivalry was roaring again? Or was it? Has it been? Not really. Their last three meetings – 2019, 2020 and 2022 – have seen another cooling off in the relationship, just like what had happened between 2007-2010.

Tipp were dominant in that 2019 fixture and were more than full value for a seven-point win. The 2020 meeting wasn’t any litmus test of the relationship because it was played in a monsoon in November in a deserted Gaelic Grounds.

When the sides met in Round 4 last year, it was the first knockout Munster championship match between Cork and Tipp since 1992. Yet it carried an asterisk beforehand, as even a win for Tipp was still unlikely to be enough to save their season.

It was largely a false narrative but at least the traditionalists were spared the ultimate let-down and potential nadir in the relationship. Prior to the Cork-Waterford match seven days earlier (which Waterford were fancied to win), everyone expected Cork and Tipp to be playing out a dead rubber to see who would avoid the wooden spoon in the group.

Cork’s win against Waterford got their season back on track and offered a tiny glint of hope to Tipp if other results and scoring difference spiked out of control to somehow offer them a reprieve. In the end, it was all a futile attempt to find a spark that failed to ignite. Tipp’s season ended in a whimper with a fourth successive championship defeat.

Cork routed their rivals for their biggest championship defeat in the ancient fixture since 1942. Cork played champagne hurling. Some of their scores, particularly Tim O’Mahony’s goal, were loaded with nostalgia and sentiment, evoking memories of what it used to be like for Cork, re-enacting old tales of wizardry that so many of the younger generation had heard about but had never actually seen.

Cork did what they liked that afternoon. Their 3-30 was the highest championship score Cork had hit in normal time since their destruction of Westmeath in the 2019 preliminary quarter-final.

If it felt like the old days for Cork, it felt like the bad old days for Tipp, especially those old enough to remember them.

A year on though, and there is a whole different dynamic now around this fixture. Although it’s a Saturday evening match, this is expected to be the highest attended Cork-Tipp championship match since 2012, when 32,568 showed up in Páirc Uí Chaoimh for a Munster semi-final.

In their five championship meetings since then (excluding the 2020 qualifier which was played in a deserted Gaelic Grounds), the average attendance was 27,000. At least 35,000 is expected now, with the potential to reach 40,000.

If the quality, intensity, passion and fervour is as high as anticipated, the Cork-Tipp rivalry should be rocking again like the old days.

Éire Óg doubling up

When Éire Óg Ennis won back-to-back Clare county football titles last October, the townies also secured successive titles for the first time in 74 years. Having bridged a 15-year gap in 2021, the Ennis club have emphatically proved themselves to be the best side in the Clare under the outstanding leadership of manager Paul Madden.

That dominance on the club scene has also been reflected on the county side. When Clare defeated Cork in the Munster quarter-final in April, there were seven Éire Óg players on the squad of 26 – Manus Doherty, Ciarán Russell, Gavin Cooney, Ronan Lannigan, Mark McInerney, Darren O’Neill and Ikem Ugweru, with Doherty, Russell, Cooney, O’Neill and McInerney all seeing action that afternoon.

It was a huge representation but it also carried echoes of when Clare had last beaten Cork in the championship in 1997, as six Éire Óg players featured that afternoon – James Hanrahan, Alan Malone, Barry Keating, Aodáin MacCárthaigh, Peter Cosgrove and Cathal Shannon.

Hanrahan had transferred from St Joseph’s Doora-Barefield at the outset of that year (having won a county senior title with Faughs, an amalgamation between Éire Óg and St Joseph’s, in 1994), while MacCárthaigh joined the club in 1996 when he started teaching in the county. McCárthaigh had actually played for Galway in the 1994 Connacht championship when they were beaten by Leitrim.

Back then, Éire Óg also had Stephen McNamara on the Clare senior hurling squad, but Éire Óg have firmly established themselves now as the strongest dual club in the county, having narrowly lost last year’s county hurling final to Ballyea.

In fact, few, if any, clubs in the country have as many representatives on inter-county teams involved in the top tiers of both hurling and football championships as Éire Óg – the club also have four on the senior hurling squad; Shane O’Donnell, David Reidy, Oran Cahill and Aaron Fitzgerald. Darren O’Brien, who captained a NUIG team with 14 Galway players to this year’s Fitzgibbon Cup final, was also part of the Clare senior hurling panel last year.

With the exception of O’Donnell, an excellent footballer who chose to focus on club hurling after suffering a horrendous concussion in 2021, the other three Clare senior hurling panellists – Reidy, Cahill and Fitzgerald - are also club footballers. When Éire Óg lost the Munster club football semi-final to Kerins O’Rahillys last November by one point, the Ennis side had ten current senior inter-county players on the field.

Twenty-six years on from when Éire Óg last had as many players on a Clare squad against Kerry in a Munster final, there is another key Éire Óg link to that match – Mark McInerney is a son of Doonbeg’s Francis McInerney, who played that day. McInerney also captained Clare to the historic 1992 final win against Kerry.