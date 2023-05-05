GAA previews: Cork and Tipp shaping up to be a shootout

SATURDAY

Munster SHC, Round 3

Cork v Tipperary, Páírc Uí Chaoimh 7pm (P. O’Dwyer, Carlow) Live GAAGO

By accident and design, Liam Cahill has taken two of the McGrath brothers, Brian and John, out of his starting line-up and what was a physical side to face Clare now appears to be more on the athletic side with Conor Stakelum introduced and Seán Ryan’s jinks and feints could distract from the attention that will obviously be given to Jake Morris with Ger Mellerick seemingly the man best placed to shadow him. Tipperary will take encouragement from winning a shoot-out the last day but Cork will fancy themselves to take the spoils if this develops into another blow-for-blow affair given the finishers in their ranks. Whether the team they have named starts is the question. Their forward line as it has been announced will be confident but they will have to execute turnovers if they are to beat a Tipperary side who won’t be lacking in effort. Where Cork have the edge is in speed but they can’t afford to give up as many goal openings for the second weekend in a row and outpointing Tipperary may not be enough. It will be a shock if there is anything more than a score between them in the end. An evening where a significant Cork crowd can make an impact. Verdict: Cork.

Leinster SHC, Round 3

Dublin v Wexford, Croke Park 5pm (T. Walsh, Waterford) Live GAAGO

A small bit of pressure on Micheál Donoghue after canvassing for this game to be moved away from Parnell Park. Is a show of strength that they believe the expanses of Croke Park are more to their liking or a concession that they aren’t as physical as previous Dublin sides to make the Donnycarney venue an advantage? This is as close to a knock-out game as we have seen thus far in the Liam MacCarthy Cup and if Eoghan O’Donnell is not fully fit Dublin should be worried. Wexford have shown that they have their limits in personnel as do Dublin but they have more leaders. Keep their free count concession down and it’s a victory for them. Verdict: Wexford.

Westmeath v Galway, TEG Cusack Park 6pm (K. Jordan, Tipperary)

Galway have laid it on heavy against Westmeath in recent league and championship meetings but there may be a slight lull in the performance of the visitors here having come through possibly their two most difficult fixtures these past couple of weekends. The result isn’t in doubt but it shouldn’t be as comprehensive as last year’s 25-point hosing. Verdict: Galway.

Eirgrid U20 All-Ireland FC semi-finals

Kerry v Sligo, Pearse Stadium 4.45pm (K. Eannetta, Tyrone) Live TG4

A colossal weekend for Sligo football begins with this U20 semi-final, which Kerry manager Tomás Ó Sé will ensure isn’t a step into the unknown. He and his group will have devoured Sligo and Summerhill videos and despite being strong favourites Kerry know that they can’t let the Connacht champions get any run on them. A second successive provincial title, Sligo are “big dogs” as captain Canice Mulligan said in his acceptance speech but Kerry can tame them providing they show enough respect. Verdict: Kerry.

Down v Kildare, Parnell Park 7pm (T. Murphy, Galway) Live TG4

Much like the first semi-final, there is keen interest in this game because of a manager involved. Conor Laverty appears to be the type of manager who Down will invest in over the coming years and plenty of these starlets will mature under him at senior level. They face a steeled Kildare side who overcame Dublin in extra-time but Down pack a real goal punch and it could be decisive. Verdict: Down.

Joe McDonagh Cup, Round 4

Laois v Kildare, Laois Hire O’Moore Park 2.30pm (P. Murphy, Carlow)

Kildare will be thankful for the break as their excellent league form deserted them in the opening three rounds of the McDonagh Cup. The problem for them is Laois have to get motoring if they want to be in the shake-up for a final place. Verdict: Laois.

All-Ireland U20B HC final

Derry v Roscommon, Croke Park 2.45pm (N. Malone, Clare)

Both teams have been blowing opponents out of the water to reach this point but Derry look best placed to take the Richie McElligott Cup. Verdict: Derry.

SUNDAY

Munster SFC final

Clare v Kerry, TUS Gaelic Grounds 4pm (J. Henry, Mayo) Live RTÉ.

With a refreshed Mayo on the horizon for the winners, the Kerry players’ minds may be telling them not to exert themselves too much. To do so, though, would be folly. Clare are proven operators in Division 2 and have taken arguably two better scalps than Kerry to make this stage of the competition. Where The Banner can make inroads is in midfield where the Na Gaeil pair of Jack Barry and Diarmuid O’Connor still lacks composure on occasions. David Clifford’s game will tell a lot about Kerry’s approach to this game. The more prominent he is, the more Kerry are in need of him. Like Michael Murphy in his pomp, Clifford isn’t interested in taking matters into his own hands if the team is already doing it. At the other end, Keelan Sexton and Eoin Cleary are dangerous opponents but the all-round game of Tom O’Sullivan has to be kept in check. Given how much it means to them, Clare may not be as distracted by what follows this game as Kerry but they will have to find a couple of goals to challenge them. While Kerry have been more charitable this year, they still have five clean sheets from eight fixtures this season. Verdict: Kerry.

Connacht SFC final

Galway v Sligo, Hastings Insurance MacHale Park 1.45pm (B. Cawley, Kildare) Live RTÉ

Neither his playing nor his management career was built on moral victories and Sligo boss Tony McEntee won’t take any pleasure from merely keeping things respectable here. Sure, a full 23 league positions separate the counties but Sligo’s winning run that has crossed the league into the championship is bound to give them something here. Once more, Pádraic Joyce switches goalkeepers and it might be a subject he will have to nail come All-Ireland round-robin time. Nevertheless, the strength of his panel is undeniable nevermind the team named who will look to quell early Sligo exuberance before dictating the flow of the game. Joyce would never turn down silverware but avoiding injuries two weeks out from likely facing a rested Tyrone in Salthill is another consideration. Verdict: Galway.

Leinster SHC, Round 3

Antrim v Kilkenny, Corrigan Park 1pm (S. Hynes, Galway) Live GAAGO

A third game in the space of 21 days, it’s now where the extent of counties’ squads are being truly tested. Were this the opening round, Antrim would have to be given the height of respect by Kilkenny. However, Corrigan Park is no strange place to the Cats having played league games there including this year’s opener, which they won by six points. It’s a massive occasion for Antrim with this being their most attractive hurling fixture in Belfast in years and they can match it with a performance but not a winning one. Verdict: Kilkenny.

Joe McDonagh Cup, Round 4

Offaly v Kerry, Glenisk O’Connor Park 1pm (T. Gleeson, Dublin)

Losing goalkeeper John Brendan O’Halloran is a major blow for Kerry as these two look to take a further step towards making the final. Offaly prevailed by one and four points when they met twice in this year’s Division 2A but Kerry have a habit of improving as the year goes on. O’Halloran’s absence could tell but there’s the scent of a draw here. Verdict: Draw.

Down v Carlow, McKenna Park, Ballycran 1pm (M. Kennedy, Tipperary)

Carlow have shown themselves to be a championship team this year, belying the poor form they demonstrated in the league. Down won’t stop them from maintaining their unbeaten record. Verdict: Carlow.