Team news: Cork remain unchanged as Tipperary make two changes

Pat Ryan has named the same team that started the win over Waterford for Saturday evening’s Munster SHC Round 2 meeting with Tipperary in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.
Jersey numbers are the only differences as Damien Cahalane take No3 instead of 4, Ger Millerick moves from wing-back to corner-back and Robert Downey shifts from full-back to Mellerick’s No7 place. Luke Meade is announced in midfield with Darragh Fitzgibbon switching into attack. Patrick Horgan is the only forward retaining the same numbered jersey (14).
Having served his one-match ban against Waterford, Eoin Downey is among the substitutes and takes the spot of Seán Twomey.
Seamus Callanan comes back into the Tipperary panel as Liam Cahill makes two personnel changes to the side that started the win over Clare.
Injured Brian and John McGrath, the latter moving to the substitutes, make way with Conor Stakelum and Seán Ryan coming into the team. Callanan comes back into the matchday squad after suffering a leg injury when starting the Division 1, Group B Round 4 win over Waterford.
Dylan Casey for Paul Murphy is the only Kerry change for Sunday’s Munster SFC final against Clare in TUS Gaelic Grounds.
Murphy is not included in the panel as Clare manager Colm Collins introduces Darren O’Neill for injured Darragh Bohannon from the 15 that began the provincial semi-final victory over Limerick.
: P. Collins, N. O’Leary (c), D. Cahalane, G. Mellerick; T. O’Connell, C. Joyce, R. Downey; B. Roche, L. Meade; D. Dalton, D. Fitzgibbon, S. Barrett; C. Lehane, P. Horgan, S. Harnedy.
G. Collins, C. O’Brien, B. O’Sullivan, E. Downey, T. O’Mahony, E. Twomey, C. Cahalane, B. Hayes, R. O’Flynn, S. Kingston, P. Power.
B. Hogan; C. Barrett, M. Breen, J. Ryan; R. Maher, B. O’Mara, S. Kennedy; A. Tynan, N. McGrath (c); D. McCormack, G. O’Connor, C. Stakelum; J. Forde, J. Morris, S. Ryan.
R. Shelly, C. Bowe, S. Callanan, J. Campion, P. Campion, E. Heffernan, M. Kehoe, P. Maher, C. McCarthy, J. McGrath, K. O’Kelly.
: L. Dee; D. Shanahan, E. Leen, E. Ross; F. Mackessy, P. O’Connor, G. Dooley (c); E. Murphy, J. Diggins; K. O’Connor, B. Barrett, M. Leane; C. Walsh, S. Conway, P. Boyle.
: C. Bohane, S. Weir, M. Madden, M. Boyle, C. Trant, K. Carmody, J. Conway, N. Mulcahy, D. Goggin, P. Lucid, R. Heffernan.
: S. Corcoran; D. Maher, C. Burke, R. Conneely; D. King, J. Sampson (c), K. Sampson; P. Delaney, D. Nally; C. Kiely, J. Clancy, A. Cleary; C. Mitchell, B. Duignan, E. Cahill.
: E. Cleary, E. Kelly, J. Murphy, S. Bourke, J. Nally, S. Dooley, L. Langton, J. Keenaghan, C. O’Meara, E. Parlon, C. Langton.
: S. Ryan; M. Doherty, C. Brennan, C. Rouine; C. Russell, J. Malone, D. Walsh; C. O’Connor, D. O’Neill; P. Lillis, E. McMahon, D. Coughlan; E. Cleary, K. Sexton, P. Collins.
: D. Sexton, G. Cooney, M. Garry, S. Griffin, R. Lanigan, B. McNamara, M. McInerney, D. Nagle, C. O’Dea, A. Sweeney, I. Ugweru.
: S. Ryan; D. Casey, J. Foley, T. O’Sullivan; G. O’Sullivan, T. Morley, G. White; D. O’Connor, J. Barry; D. Moynihan, S. O’Shea, P. Clifford; T. Brosnan, D. Clifford (c), P. Geaney.
S. Murphy, B. Ó Beaglaoich, A. Spillane, B.D. O’Sullivan, R. Murphy, K. Spillane, M. Burns, M. Breen, S. O’Brien, P. Warren, D. Geaney.
C. Gleeson; J. McGrath, S. Kelly (c), J. Glynn; D. McHugh, J. Daly, C. McDaid; P. Conroy, J. Maher; M. Tierney, J. Heaney, P. Cooke; I. Burke, D. Comer, S. Walsh.
B. Power, S. Fitzgerald, D. O’Flaherty, C. Hernon, P. Kelly, G. Davoren, O. Gallagher, R. Finnerty, C. Sweeney, D. Conneely, T. Culhane.