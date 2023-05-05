Team news: Cork remain unchanged as Tipperary make two changes

Pat Ryan has named the same team that started the win over Waterford for Saturday evening’s Munster SHC Round 2 meeting with Tipperary in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Jersey numbers are the only differences as Damien Cahalane take No3 instead of 4, Ger Millerick moves from wing-back to corner-back and Robert Downey shifts from full-back to Mellerick’s No7 place. Luke Meade is announced in midfield with Darragh Fitzgibbon switching into attack. Patrick Horgan is the only forward retaining the same numbered jersey (14).