Ugwueru: 'I keep trying to be the best role model I can'

Ikem Ugwueru says being the first black player to line out for Clare is a 'great honour' but admits it could easily have passed him by.

The Munster finalist, born in Dublin to Nigerian parents, initially impressed as a rugby player and was part of the province's sub academy setup before playing for Shannon in the AIL.

It was only in the last couple of years that the 23-year-old, a Sigerson Cup finalist with UL in February, felt he 'owed it to myself to concentrate' on Gaelic football and to explore his potential.

He first played for Clare in a 2021 league game against Laois and made his Championship debut as a substitute in last month's Munster semi-final defeat of Limerick.

"That kind of sunk in when I did it in 2021 in the covid year," said Ugwueru of his historic debut. "I was like, 'Wow, I am the first one'. I take great honour in that, being the first black male to play for Clare. I use it as motivation and I want more black people to play for Clare as well, that's my aim. I don't want to be the only one, I want my brother and sister to play as well if they are good enough. And anyone too, anyone that's not from Ireland should come and try it out, because it is for everyone. In a way I'm even proving people wrong, so I'll keep doing that and keep trying to be the best role model I can."

Being taught by Clare football legend Gary Brennan at St Flannan's College helped with Igwueru's development though rugby was his priority at that stage.

"Rugby was always my number one, before the last year and a half really," he said. "I said I'd concentrate on football and I've been enjoying it. I started off with Ennis RFC at U-12s, so I was late enough to rugby too. I played up until U-18 and we won a Munster club with Ennis, we were the first team to do it and then I went into Limerick and played with Shannon RFC.

"I was part of Munster teams as well and played U-16 to sub academy and I wasn't good enough to make it to the actual academy, so they let me go. I joined Shannon when I was 17 and played U-20s and then when I turned 18 I was able to play adult and AIL with the senior teams for three or four years.

"I'd always play GAA in the summer when I was playing rugby and wouldn't take it too seriously, it was just to keep fit because it did help me with the rugby because I was a winger and a full-back, so football helped.

"With Éire Óg the last two years were very good and I was like, 'Do you know what? I think I could do something more than just play club football and test myself with the county'."

* Ikem Ugwueru was speaking at the launch of SuperValu's sponsorship of this year's All-Ireland SFC and to highlight their #CommunityIncludesEveryone campaign.