Horgan, Harnedy and Lehane: Cork's old brigade still marching tall

When the county and beyond were at a loss to predict his first team, Pat Ryan spearheaded his attack with the triumvirate of his grand elders.

Against Waterford, the forward line assembled by Cork was quite possibly the most experienced in the modern era, their starting average age just over 28. Take Shane Barrett (22), Declan Dalton (25) making his championship debut and Luke Meade (26) out of it and the figure jumped to 32.

The uncertainty about the sextet in the build-up to the game was predicated on the amount of game-time enjoyed by the likes of his 2020 and ‘21 All-Ireland winners Brian Hayes and Pádraig Power during the league.

But in the end Ryan plumped for experience, starting Patrick Horgan (34) who made his SHC debut 15 years ago, Lehane (31 in July) who followed him in ‘11 and Harnedy (33 in July) in ‘13 having first been part of the set-up two seasons earlier.

Without momentum and facing a stung if seemingly battle-hardened Waterford side, Ryan favoured their nous over younger options, but his choice underlined points made by John Kiely last July and Eamon O’Shea in this newspaper last week that U20s take time to make their mark at senior (Eoin Downey being an exception).

“They’re good players but they have so much development to go through when they come into us, it’s insane,” said Kiely. “They’re not ready.”

With 168 championship appearances between them, Horgan (72), Harnedy and Lehane (both 48) are truly ripened but expecting them to start every game is ambitious. In Cork’s last seven championship games since Lehane came back to the squad, each of the trio have seen time on the bench, although Harnedy has been a starter in the last six of them.

Lehane’s spell out of the team was also brief, a used substitute in the Round 2 game against Clare 12 months ago, while Horgan, much to his ire, spent time on the sidelines against Antrim and Galway, after an early withdrawal in the win over Waterford when he broke the all-time championship scoring record.

Dropped from the panel in 2021 to return last year with a couple of notable championship performances only to be replaced by Horgan at half-time in the All-Ireland quarter-final defeat to Galway, Lehane’s confidence has fluctuated.

When he struggled against Limerick in the opening round of the league this year, he seemed certain to be hooked again. Instead, Pat Ryan kept him on the field and he repaid that faith with a crucial point in the victory. As selector Donal O’Mahony said later: “The players need to trust us and we need to trust them when they’re not going well.”

When former forward Alan Browne spoke last year of the need to win the league final “not so much the younger players but maybe the older players who have been beaten in national finals over the last while”, it was the likes of Lehane he had in mind.

At the same time, the belief of Harnedy and Horgan has been shaken. Horgan was previously dropped for a couple of league games in 2017, while Harnedy has roared out of Munster only to lose his voice in the All-Ireland stages (2018, ‘22) although injuries have had a say in those in-season declines.

A charge made against a forward line featuring Horgan and Lehane since the start of the last decade is a lack of appetite for graft. It was the great Ray Cummins who remarked in February 2013 that while Cork finally had scoring forwards again “their work-rate isn’t good enough”.

Going agonisingly close to winning an All-Ireland title against Clare later that year threatened to debunk that theory but with each year that passes the accusation resurfaces. There have been other factors behind winning one of their last four All-Ireland semi-finals but a lack of intensity is one of them.

In 1992, a new Liam MacCarthy Cup was revealed as the Premier League replaced Division 1. Adopting that sport’s myopic view and claiming hurling also began that year, Cork have won the All-Ireland three out of 31 times.

Scarred but still standing, Harnedy, Horgan and Lehane remain emblems of an era of Cork hurling that has largely flattered to deceive. They are the lessons but they remain the teachers.