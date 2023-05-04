Seàn Finn to miss remainder of championship due to ACL injury

Limerick senior hurling management have confirmed Seán Finn will miss the remainder of the All-Ireland senior hurling championship after damaging his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) against Clare last Saturday.

Four-time All-Ireland and All-Star winner Finn was replaced at half-time having damaged his knee trying to defend an attack by Peter Duggan just before the break. The 27-year-old Bruff man was replaced by Mike Casey at half-time.