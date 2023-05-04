Seàn Finn to miss remainder of championship due to ACL injury

CHAMPIONSHIP OVER: Limerick's Seàn Finn is out for the remainder of the championship due to an ACL injury. Pic: ©INPHO/Bryan Keane

Thu, 04 May, 2023 - 19:16
John Fogarty

Limerick senior hurling management have confirmed Seán Finn will miss the remainder of the All-Ireland senior hurling championship after damaging his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) against Clare last Saturday.

Four-time All-Ireland and All-Star winner Finn was replaced at half-time having damaged his knee trying to defend an attack by Peter Duggan just before the break. The 27-year-old Bruff man was replaced by Mike Casey at half-time.

A statement from Limerick GAA this evening read: “The Limerick Senior Hurling Management wish to confirm this evening that Sean Finn suffered an ACL injury on Saturday evening last that will rule him out for the remainder of the season. We wish Sean the very best in his recovery and assure him of our fullest support and expertise on that journey.” 

Finn is the third full-back to suffer the injury in the last three years. Casey and Richie English both missed the 2020 season as a result of their setbacks.

After pinging his hamstring against Clare, Cian Lynch is expected to be fit for Limerick’s next Munster SHC round robin clash with Tipperary in Thurles on May 21.

