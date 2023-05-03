Liam Cahill: Remembering Dillon, A Maher wedding and 'aggressive' Cork 

Four days out from plotting the downfall of each other's team in front of an expected 35,000 crowd in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Liam Cahill and Pat Ryan were rubbing shoulders in Dillon Quirke’s Clonoulty-Rossmore on Tuesday.

Given Quirke’s last game for Tipperary came against Cork, it was fitting that the two men could come together to lend their support to the launch of The Dillon Quirke Foundation fundraising drive to provide cardiac screening for GAA players over the age of 12.

Nine months after he passed away from Sudden Death Adult Syndrome captaining his club in a SHC game in Thurles, Quirke’s absence is still keenly felt by his Tipperary team-mates and Liam Cahill who managed him in All-Ireland winning minor and U21 set-ups.

“At the start of the year we spoke about him a little bit and it was emotionally raw in our squad with everybody,” recalled Cahill. “It was really a case of putting it out there and making sure that everybody knew that if anything ever bothered them in relation to Dillon’s passing that we had one another to talk to and that is what we do, we are together in everything we do, it is not just about hurling in there, we like to think we are together in there as regards watching out for one another as well.

“That is what it is about, making sure that we don’t try to hide or bury Dillon’s passing, that we are comfortable with it as best we can and open up to one another when the tough days come, and there are tough days when you are donning the jersey and look at the dressing room corner where he used to sit.

“That is not easy, whatever about me as the manager, but for his friends and colleagues. This something we will have to learn how to manage and control our emotions as best we can and put it into a positive and I know Dillon would want us to do that.”

Cahill was joined at the launch by players Cathal Barrett of neighbouring Holycross-Ballycahill, Quirke’s fellow Clonoulty-Rossmore men Enda Heffernan and Jack Ryan as well as Kilruane MacDonaghs’ Craig Morgan who tended to his friend Dillon during that fateful Friday evening last August.

Before tackling Cork, there is the other matter of selector Pádraic Maher marrying his fiancee Claire on Thursday where his brother and vice-captain Ronan will be his best man.

“Ronan will be rushing through the speech and getting back for training,” smiled Cahill.

Echoing what Bryan O’Mara said last week, Cahill confirmed Tipperary won’t be numbering players alphabetically again as they did against Clare last Sunday week.

“In the GAA we try and stay as traditional as we can for as long as can. It was just circumstances outside of our control that week. I took no pleasure in having to do what we did, it is not our style and it has been no previous Tipperary managers style in hurling or football to play mind-games like that.

“It was perceived in the media and the public as playing mind-games, it wasn’t anything to that effect. It was just getting caught with the new ruling from Croke Park and making sure our players were aligned first before the team was given to the media. But we will be reverting to the traditional 1-15 and panel numbers for Cork and will continue to abide by Croke Park from here on in.”

Páirc Uí Chaoimh may no longer hold the same fear factor it once did for Tipperary but Cahill is wary of what they are going to face.

“Cork have exceptionally quick players, really good hurlers, real traditionalists of the game with the way they can make the ball talk.

“They are bringing a lot more to it from before in relation to aggression as well. They look a real formidable side and Pat Ryan seems to have a really good job done with them, so we’ll have to be fully ready to meet that challenge and see can we get something out of the game.”

Cahill paid tribute to how referees have contributed to the high-quality matches in Munster thus far.

“I think last Saturday (Limerick v Clare) was a brilliant game, I was at it in Limerick and in fairness to referees they get a lot of stick at certain times but the two belters of matches we have had this year have been down to the standard of refereeing and allowing the game to flow respectfully within the rules.”

On the injury front, Cahill reported Morgan is “nearly there” as he recovers from his cruciate ligament injury of last year, while Seamus Callanan isn’t ready to start a game “but is making good progress” after his recent medial ligament issue.

Niall O’Meara (ankle) could be in the mix for games further down the line.

*The Dillon Quirke Foundation are requesting GAA clubs across the country contribute €100 to it in order to provide cardiac screening for all GAA players aged 12 and over. To donate, visit www.dillonquirkefoundation.com