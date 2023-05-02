Crowd of 35,000 expected at Páirc Uí Chaoimh for Cork vs Tipperary

A crowd of 35,000 is expected at Páirc Uí Chaoimh for Saturday’s Munster SHC fixture between Cork and Tipperary.

Just shy of 30,000 watched Cork overcome Waterford in their Munster hurling championship opener last Sunday. But with both terraces in operation this weekend - only the Blackrock End was in use for Cork-Waterford - Munster GAA is predicting an attendance of around 35,000.