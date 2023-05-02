All-Ireland champions Kerry could face Mayo and visit Cork

ALL-IRELAND football champions Kerry could meet Mayo in the opening round of the Sam Maguire championship, and may also be facing a Pairc Ui Chaoimh meeting with old rivals Cork in Group 1.
The draw for the inaugural All-Ireland SFC group stages has been made with Group 1 featuring League winners sees Mayo and Cork up against the Munster champions, Kerry or Clare, who meet on Sunday in Limerick. The losers of the Leinster football final will make up the final county in Group 1.
If Kerry win Sunday's Munster decider, they begin with a game versus Mayo before a trip to Cork's Pairc ui Chaoimh in round 2 in early June.
Group 2 sets the winners of Sunday's Galway-Sligo Connacht SFC final against the losers of the Derry-Armagh Ulster SFC decider, along with Tyrone and 2022 Tailteann Cup winners Westmeath. That could mean a spicy group featuring Galway, Armagh and Tyrone.
Group 3 has the Leinster winners and beaten Connacht finalists alongside Roscommon and Kildare, while Group 4 features the Ulster champions, beaten Munster finalists, Monaghan and Donegal.
The group winners will advance straight to the quarter-finals, where they will have home advantage. Second-placed teams will host a third-placed team from another group in preliminary quarter-finals.
The Tailteann Cup draw has also been made with Munster duo Tipperary and Waterford in Group 2 alongside Meath and Down. Oisin McConville's Wicklow are in Group 3 with Limerick, Longford and Carlow.
The Sam Maguire matches will be played on weekends of May 27-28, June 3-4 and June 17-18, on a home, away and neutral basis as in:First seed v third seed; Second seed v fourth seed; : Third seed v second seed; Fourth seed v first seed; : First seed v second seed; Third seed v fourth seed.
: Clare/Kerry, Dublin/Louth, Mayo, Cork; Galway/Sligo, Armagh/Derry, Tyrone, Westmeath; Dublin/Louth, Galway/Sligo, Roscommon, Kildare; Armagh/Derry, Clare/Kerry, Monaghan, Donegal.
Cavan, Offaly, Laois, London; Meath, Down, Tipperary, Waterford; Limerick, Wicklow, Longford, Carlow; : Fermanagh, Antrim, Wexford, Leitrim.