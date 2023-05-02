All-Ireland champions Kerry could face Mayo and visit Cork

ALL-IRELAND football champions Kerry could meet Mayo in the opening round of the Sam Maguire championship, and may also be facing a Pairc Ui Chaoimh meeting with old rivals Cork in Group 1.

The draw for the inaugural All-Ireland SFC group stages has been made with Group 1 featuring League winners sees Mayo and Cork up against the Munster champions, Kerry or Clare, who meet on Sunday in Limerick. The losers of the Leinster football final will make up the final county in Group 1.