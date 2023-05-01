No home-away arrangement should Kerry and Cork be drawn together

Cork’s home-away arrangement with Kerry is not expected to have any influence on venues should they be drawn in the same Sam Maguire Cup group in Tuesday’s draw (live GAAGO, 1pm).

After last year’s Munster semi-final between the counties took place in Páirc Uí Rinn and their home-away agreement was parked for a season, Kerry are due a home game in Fitzgerald Stadium.

Should the Munster final winners be drawn in the same group as fourth seeds Cork, John Cleary’s side would have home advantage against them in the second round on June 3/4, a stipulation which if Kerry beat Clare this Sunday should supersede the Cork-Kerry deal as it is supposed to be Munster SFC only.

Despite already playing Clare in a Munster semi-final, Cork could also be picked out in the same four-team group as The Banner as only repeat provincial final pairings are avoided. In the event Cork are drawn alongside the Munster runners-up, they will face the provincial finalists in Ennis or Killarney in the first round on May 20/21.

It is anticipated Kildare will be asked by the Central Competitions Control Committee to nominate a home venue outside the county due to the unavailability of Newbridge’s St Conleth’s Park because of reconstruction work. Their centre of excellence in Hawkfield would not be suitable due to a small capacity.

Tuesday’s Sam Maguire and Tailteann Cup draws, which will be made by GAA president Larry McCarthy and former Dublin and Laois footballers Paddy Andrews and Ross Munnelly is expected to be the only draw broadcast on GAAGO with the remaining championship draws such as the preliminary quarter-finals in both cups set to be staged on radio.

Meanwhile, Kilkenny referees are believed to be looking for more reassurances as they end their three-day strike on Tuesday. The Irish Examiner understands there remains unrest among match officials that the county board has yet to undertake an investigation into the threatening letter issued to a referee nor was there backing from the executive for the referees’ stance.

Kilkenny camogie referees also withdrew their services in support of their fellow match officials. A Kilkenny camogie statement endorsed the strike: “All the GAA referees have decided to withdraw their services for games from today till (sic) Monday inclusive. Our referees are vital members of our association and we support the Give Respect-Get Respect campaign. Abuse cannot and will not be tolerated at any level to our match officials.”