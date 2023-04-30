Armagh reach Ulster final after ten-point win over Down

Armagh 4-10 Down 0-12

At long last. In his ninth year at the helm, Kieran McGeeney has finally steered Armagh to the Ulster final. It will be their first appearance on that stage in 17 years and a cracker against Derry in Clones awaits. Mobilise and make ready.

A stop-start half with 12 scores can expect to be placed in the cagey category but here that description does not quite fit. In difficult conditions with periodic downpours both sides strived to play quickly and with variety. There was plenty of intrigue in matchups all over the field. Rian O’Neill, a late addition in place of Stefan Campbell, had Niall McParland for close company while Conor Turbitt had to contend with Down captain Pierce Laverty. Danny Magill took charge of limiting Rory Grugan.

Armagh floated three long balls in early on and they all produced no change: a wide, a turnover and a free out their initial reward. There was better to come.

From 13 first half shots Down mustered six points, taking 30 minutes to score from play thanks to a Ryan Johnston curled point. They were 100% on their kickout but failed to make the most of that early possession. That proved costly when Shane McPartlan spun and let loose with a left footed effort that dropped at the back post and was met by a strong Andrew Murnin fist. It would soon go from bad to worse, Conor Lane made for McPartland and Ryan McEvoy and flashed yellow after two off the ball incidents.

Then McPartlan rifled in his own remarkable goal having collected a handpass with three Down defenders in close proximity. He wriggled free and elected to storm past three more before managing to slot in.

Murnin was a monster all day. After punching the goal, he leapt for a kickout and collided with O’Neill. Down broke up the field while management on the line looked on worryingly. They both rose again. From Rafferty’s next restart Murnin took off, collected the mark and calmed it all down.

He caught another at the start of the second half and sent Jemar Hall away. It was his diving tackle and turnover that started a move for Jarly Óg Burns to have a pop but it drifted wide. He took on responsibility himself next time round, clipping over from the top of the D to push them six clear.

It quite literally fell to Ciaran Mackin to kill all Down hope. An O’Neill boomer soared high and dropped from the sky into the square. Mackin managed to summon the vital touch with his glove and the large Armagh cohort amongst the 22,520 in attendance starting make plans for two weeks’ time.

O’Neill sent them away with two clenched fists as he wheeled away thrilled having racing along the endline and raided for a fourth goal. Jason Duffy should have added a fifth but he rattled the bar.

So, an Armagh side ravenous for their own Ulster crown progress to play a Derry determined to defend their own. Tasty.

Scorers for Armagh: Andrew Murnin 1-1, Rian O’Neill 1-0, Shane McPartlan 1-0, Ciaran Mackin 1-0, Jason Duffy 0-2, Aidan Forker 0-1, Conor O’Neill 0-1, Jemar Hall 0-1, Rory Grugan 0-1 (1 free), Aidan Nugent 0-1, Callum Cumiskey 0-1, Stefan Campbell 0-1.

Scorers for Down: Pat Havern 0-6 (5 frees), Ryan McEvoy 0-2 (2 free), Andrew Gilmore 0-1, Liam Kerr 0-1, Ryan Johnston 0-1, Patrick Branagan 0-1.

Armagh: E Rafferty; C O’Neill, A McKay, A Forker; C Mackin, G McCabe, J Óg Burns; B Crealey, S McPartlan; J Duffy, J Hall, R O’Neill; R Grugan, A Murnin, C Turbitt.

Subs: C Mackin for Crealey (35), R McQuillian for Hall (50), S Campbell for McPartlan (50), A Nugent for Turbitt (55), O Conaty for Murnin (60).

Down: N Kane; P Laverty, S Annett, M Rooney; D Magill, N McParland, D Guinness; C Poland, R McEvoy; C Doherty, R Johnston, L Kerr; P Brannigan, P Havern, E Branagan.

Subs: S Johnston for Branagan (40), A Gilmore for Annett (40), C Doherty for D McAleenan (48), R Carr for P Branagan (51), E Brown for Poland (57).

Referee: C Lane (Cork).