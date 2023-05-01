Gallagher: Goalkeeper the linchpin in Derry’s evolving gameplan

In recent weeks these pages have featured several intercounty managers, including James Horan and Derek McGrath.

All have been in agreement that in post-match press conferences, managers are essentially addressing their players.

Derry’s Rory Gallagher took that to another level when on Saturday night.

They cruised back to the Ulster final with a comprehensive victory over Monaghan. It was an offensive clinic, ten different scorers helping them to a 1-21 haul. Included in that was goalkeeper Odhran Lynch, who slotted over his second point from play in successive games.

As Gallagher was asked about Lynch outside the victorious dressing room, the Magherafelt man came jogging down the tunnel.

“It is the challenge… as he is running past me,” he said with a glance across and a grin. He proceeded to spell out his precise task.

“He is a phenomenally talented individual who has to stay very focused. Very driven. That is my responsibility. Me and all the rest of the management but I just believe he is a great talent. He has an innate ability to play football at a high level. The occasion does not get to him. Within that there are mistakes, but I believe what I ask of him is very difficult, to perform and he does it. We keep driving it. The standard of football and standard of top teams is going up. Odhran is a part of that.”

His on-field general is Conor Glass, who could be seen berating Lynch midway through the first half. Post-match he explained there is a precise plan and everyone has to stick to it.

“I had a go at him just for going up the pitch when he didn’t need to,” Glass said post-match with a smile, as Derry fans continued to swarm all around him.

“I guess with goalkeepers you want to keep them in the backline as a plus-one. When they get ahead of defenders and midfielders, you don’t want them in that position. It was an open and honest conversation. I wasn’t having a go really; I know him and I’m friends with him. He didn’t take it personally!”