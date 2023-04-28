Cork remain unbeaten as late Cunningham score knocks Limerick out

Cork 1-19 Limerick 0-21

Cork’s success in completing the Munster U20 round-robin with a 100% winning record sent Limerick packing from the provincial championship.

With Tipperary disposing of Waterford in the other of the Friday evening Round 5 games, Limerick had to inflict a first defeat of the campaign on Cork to guarantee themselves a top-three finish and a ticket to the knockout stages.

It was a task that proved beyond them. It was a failed task they will carry significant disappointment over given the five-point lead they held just before half-time and the fact that their opponents played the game’s final eight minutes with a man less.

The clock read 55 minutes and the scoreline read 1-16 to 0-18 in Cork’s favour when Ben O’Connor was shown a second yellow card for a challenge on Cian Scully. With rugby commitments having delayed his involvement in the earlier rounds, O’Connor had shown well at centre-back in this his first Cork start. In the second half, in particular, he grew into proceedings and grew in influence.

But his sending off offered Limerick a platform from which to launch a late winning push. The hosts had been taken for six-in-a-row prior to the dismissal, Cork hitting the front for the first time on 50 minutes.

Patrick O’Donovan’s eighth free brought Limerick back level shortly after they were handed numerical advantage. But Diarmuid Mullins’ youngsters were unable to push on. Cork deserve plenty of credit for that, the collective work-rate commendably dogged in the closing stages.

Sub Timmy Wilk, set up by the extremely busy William Buckley, pushed Cork ahead once again on 58 minutes. Twice more Limerick restored parity as the clock dived into the red.

A draw, however, was not sufficient for the hosts. They required the full two points.

As it transpired, they left empty-handed. Having provided the winning goal against Clare last time out, Ben Cunningham provided the winning white flag here.

What will have most pleased the Cork management was the character and determination of their troops in the second half.

This was, after all, a game they needed nothing from. Cork travelled to Limerick already assured of their place in the Munster final on May 15. They travelled with a team that did not include Cork senior Eoin Downey, while Timmy Wilk, one of their more forceful performers in the earlier rounds, did not start.

Despite all this and despite giving chase for the first 50 minutes, they were still first across the line.

Limerick’s Munster reign is over, Cork head for the decider with a four in-a-row run in the bag.

Scorers for Cork: B Cunningham (0-8, 0-3 frees, 0-1 ‘65); D Healy (1-1); W Buckley, A O’Sullivan (0-3 each); T O’Connell (0-2); T Wilk, R O’Sullivan (0-1 each).

Scorers for Limerick: P O’Donovan (0-11, 0-8 frees); A English (0-3); S O’Brien, O O’Farrell (0-2 each); A Fitzgerald, C Hayes, J Kirby (0-1 each).

Cork: B Saunderson (Midleton); M Howell (Douglas), S Kingston (Ballinora), D O’Sullivan (Ballinhassig); J Dwyer (Ballincollig), B O’Connor (St Finbarr’s), M Mullins (Whitechurch); T O’Connell (Ballincollig), C Tobin (Bride Rovers); D Healy (Lisgoold), B Cunningham (St Finbarr’s), A O’Sullivan (Ballinhassig); C Walsh (Kanturk), W Buckley (St Finbarr’s), D Cremin (Midleton).

Subs: B Keating (Ballincollig) for Walsh (36); R O’Sullivan (Na Piarsaigh) for A O’Sullivan (38); T Wilk (Cobh) for Tobin, C Doolan (St Finbarr’s) for Dwyer (both 43); B Nyhan (Clyda Rovers) for Healy (60).

Limerick: J O’Reilly (Ballybrown); R Lyons (Monaleen), J Fitzgerald (Monaleen), E O’Leary (Ahane); D Fitzgerald (Kildimo/Pallaskenry), E Hurley (Newcastle West), C Scully (Dromin/Athlacca); B Duff (Mungret St Pauls), M Gavin (Ballybrown); A Fitzgerald (Templeglantine), P O’Donovan (Effin), S O’Brien (Kilmallock); O O’Farrell (Askeaton), A English (Doon), C Hayes (Newcastle West).

Subs: F Fitzgerald (Mungret St Pauls) for Duff, J Kirby (Patrickswell) for Gavin (both 43); S O’Neill (Blackrock) for Hayes (52).

Referee: N Malone (Clare).