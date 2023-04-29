O'Leary now a trusted statesman among Cork graduates

Probably the only thing about Niall O’Leary that has stayed the same since he joined the Cork hurling panel four years ago is that yellow helmet of his.

His grandfather bought it for him when he was 15 and he minds it as much as the corner-forward he’s detailed to chaperone every other Sunday.

The helmet came from France, an old-style Cooper model.

“It's held up fairly well. I've been looking after it,” said the now 24-year-old.

O’Leary has looked after a few corner-forwards in his time, as well. His man-marking brief on Sunday will likely take him hip to hip with Dessie Hutchinson or Jack Prendergast.

Where once he wouldn’t contemplate patting himself on the back unless the man beside him had been held scoreless for the 70 minutes, his self-criticism now works off a different barometer.

“The forwards you're marking these days are so good, and there's so much space created for fellas like that in the inside line, if they get two or three points you're still doing well enough. You have to take into consideration that they are going to score.”

A phrase inter-county managers absolutely love to trot out is that “we’re not looking beyond the next game”. For O’Leary and his firefighting colleagues, it’s tediously similar. The next defensive play is all that counts.

What came before, be it a vital flick or a green flag conceded, has to be quickly packaged and put away.

“That mental game, it's definitely something we've been working on with the likes of Gary Keegan.

“For us in the back line, it's something we would have previously said that you're trying your best to keep your man scoreless. But in this day and age, if you can limit your man to a certain point you're doing well.”

Sean O’Donoghue’s spring absence because of a dead leg sustained in their league opener and the emergence of the still under-20 Eoin Downey at full-back meant that for many of Cork’s league games, O’Leary was the oldest and most experienced member of the full-back line. And this despite the fact that he is not yet 25 and his debut was as recent as 2019.

“This year there has probably been a bigger level of trust put in my hands and I've probably been one of the older fellas playing some days. That wasn't there before so that's something that should stand to me in the Championship.”

Trust has been a key feature of Pat Ryan’s still infant reign. Of the 40 players looked at in the league, half won an All-Ireland U20 medal under him two summers ago. The new senior boss hasn’t hung about handing out graduation caps.

Brian Roche and Tommy O’Connell will make their first championship start on Sunday. The bench, meanwhile, contains six outfield players — Cormac O’Brien, Brian O’Sullivan, Ethan Twomey, Brian Hayes, Sean Twomey, and Padraig Power — in line to make their first senior hurling championship appearance.

O’Leary, along with so many of his current teammates, came ready-made off a conveyor belt that had suffered the disappointment of losing the 2018 All-Ireland U21 final. But he reckons not even they transitioned as quickly as the latest batch.

“There definitely is a big step-up from underage to playing senior for Cork. To be honest, this bunch of young players who came in have really taken to it a lot faster than previous ages. They've done very well,” O’Leary continued.

“That's something the management team put in place early on. There's a trust that has been put forward to them that if they're going well in training, they're going to be picked.

“I think that's why there have been such good performances coming from these younger lads.”

Last month's League semi-final was a disappointing afternoon for the new and not so new. A backward step after the progression and positivity of their five-game round-robin unbeaten run.

Though the Castlelyons clubman countered the idea the Kilkenny defeat represented a major spring setback.

“I don't think it is. There are a lot of positives that we took from [the League]. At the same time, it was probably disappointing the way it finished up.”

More important matters face them this weekend. They know an opening round defeat is not fatal. They also know from last year the pressure you put yourself under arising from an opening day loss.

“We have two home games to start off and it will be important to get a result in both of them. It's a Munster Championship that you can't be chasing. You need to get a result early on to do well in it.”