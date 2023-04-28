Kilkenny referees to strike this weekend over threats to colleague

Kilkenny referees are to withdraw their services for this weekend’s club games in support of a colleague who received a threatening letter following a game.

Despite the county board’s efforts to avert the strike, match officials are now expected to be unavailable from today until Tuesday.

A series of intermediate, junior and minor hurling league fixtures scheduled for this weekend as well as a senior football championship quarter-final this evening appear to be in jeopardy of being postponed.

A referee yesterday confirmed to the Irish Examiner that he received anonymous, handwritten correspondence from a supporter after the U17 minor hurling game he officiated between Erins Own and Thomastown last Tuesday week, which Thomastown won.

Making a number of claims about the match official’s performance, the writer concluded that they knew where the referee lives and all about his family. It added: “May you die roaring with cancer.” An Garda Síochána are also investigating the matter.

Prior to a county board meeting last night, there was a determination among several match officials to demonstrate solidarity with the referee in question. It is understood they want the county board to open their own probe into the letter and help identify the sender.

Last September, Roscommon referees staged a strike after referee Kevin Naughton required an ambulance having been injured by a St Aidan’s club member during his officiating of the St Aidan’s-St Dominics minor football group game in Ballyforan in late August.