Kilkenny referees to strike this weekend over threats to colleague

Despite the county board’s efforts to avert the strike, match officials are now expected to be unavailable from today until Tuesday.
Kilkenny referees to strike this weekend over threats to colleague

 

Fri, 28 Apr, 2023 - 08:19
John Fogarty

Kilkenny referees are to withdraw their services for this weekend’s club games in support of a colleague who received a threatening letter following a game.

Despite the county board’s efforts to avert the strike, match officials are now expected to be unavailable from today until Tuesday.

A series of intermediate, junior and minor hurling league fixtures scheduled for this weekend as well as a senior football championship quarter-final this evening appear to be in jeopardy of being postponed.

A referee yesterday confirmed to the Irish Examiner that he received anonymous, handwritten correspondence from a supporter after the U17 minor hurling game he officiated between Erins Own and Thomastown last Tuesday week, which Thomastown won.

Making a number of claims about the match official’s performance, the writer concluded that they knew where the referee lives and all about his family. It added: “May you die roaring with cancer.” An Garda Síochána are also investigating the matter.

Prior to a county board meeting last night, there was a determination among several match officials to demonstrate solidarity with the referee in question. It is understood they want the county board to open their own probe into the letter and help identify the sender.

Last September, Roscommon referees staged a strike after referee Kevin Naughton required an ambulance having been injured by a St Aidan’s club member during his officiating of the St Aidan’s-St Dominics minor football group game in Ballyforan in late August.

More in this section

Waterford v Limerick - Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 1 Hegarty on bench for Limerick, Quilligan returns for Clare
Westmeath v Louth - Leinster GAA Football Senior Championship Quarter-Final Mulroy says Louth's aim is to become "a championship team"
Tipperary v Waterford - Munster GAA Football Senior Championship Quarter-Final Curry leads way for Limerick as they overcome Waterford
<p>FULL BACK: Robert Downey starts in full back in place of his brother Eoin for Cork's championship clash against Waterford. Pic: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile</p>

Ryan names his Cork side for  championship opener against Waterford

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd