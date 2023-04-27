St Brendan's deny Tralee CBS the double in highly charged contest

Kerry Colleges Dunloe Cup Football Final (U-16½)

St Brendan's College Killarney 2-14 Tralee CBS 2-9

St Brendan's College Killarney denied their old rivals Tralee CBS a Kerry and Munster double with a deserved five-point victory over the Frewen Cup winners in Killarney on Thursday afternoon. It was a match that had plenty of bite between both sides as the long wait to play this game proved ultimately to be no hindrance to the Killarney nursery.

A match that nearly boiled over for a finish hinged on Sem forward Josh Bowler taking a punt on a ball he appeared to have lost in the 54th minute as he scooped it over Green goalkeeper Oisín O’Halloran and it fell into the net to put his side four in front. The Sem dominated for large stages of the game but were somewhat fortunate that there were four missed goal chances for their opponents in the first half.

Sem defender Cian Fleming made two interceptions to stop the Tralee school getting in as substitute Brian O’Shea was another to clear off the line while goalkeeper Kacper Robak also saved from Ronan Carroll just before half-time. The Green’s Ryan O’Driscoll had punished indecisiveness in the Sem goalmouth with the first goal in the 21st minute to level it at 1-4 to 0-7.

A goal from outstanding Sem captain Oran O’Neill ensured they led by 1-7 to 1-6 at the break. Aidan Cronin and Oisín Fleming kept control of the scoreboard for the Sem throughout the second period but the Green came right back into it in the 48th minute when they were awarded a penalty for a foul on Gearóid White. Carroll converted the spot-kick to put the Tralee school in front for only the second time at 2-9 to 1-11.

The Sem finished with 1-3 without reply though as a free in the first minute of additional time from Cronin proved to be the insurance score. Green substitute Liam Óg O’Connor’s effort at goal was blocked late on as the victors' work-rate and tenacity got them through against their more fancied opponents.

Scorers for St Brendan's: A Cronin (4f) and O Fleming (1f) (0-5 each), O O’Neill and J Bowler (1-1 each), J Dempsey and A Byrne (0-1 each)

Scorers for Tralee CBS: R Carroll (1-2, 1-0p, 1’45’, 1f), R O’Driscoll (1-0), G White (0-3, 3f), M McKivergan, P Brosnan, M Lenihan and F Ryan (0-1 each)

ST BRENDAN'S: K Robak (Dr Crokes); S Maher (Kilcummin), C Mulcahy (Dr Crokes), B Walsh (Killarney Legion); C Fleming (Listry), D Stack (Kilcummin), F Daly (Spa); O O’Neill (Spa), A Byrne (Spa): J Dempsey (Milltown/Castlemaine), A Cronin (Spa), A Buckley (Kilcummin); O Fleming (Legion), J Bowler (do), J McCarthy (Spa)

Subs: B O’Shea (Legion) for F Daly (20), G Cronin (Kilcummin) for A Buckley (49), J Rudden (Glenflesk) for J Dempsey (59)

TRALEE CBS: O O’Halloran (Ardfert); E Moriarty (Ballymacelligott), R Hickey (Churchill), St Turner (Ballymacelligott); F Ryan (Austin Stacks), S Óg Brosnan (do), E O’Flaherty (Ardfert); K Best (Ardfert), M Lenihan (Churchill); H Lenihan (do), R Carroll (Austin Stacks), P Brosnan (Moyvane), M McKivergan (Ballymacelligott), R O’Driscoll (Austin Stacks), G White (John Mitchels)

Subs: M O’Sullivan (Churchill) for E O’Flaherty (43), L Óg O’Connor for M McKivergan (53)

Referee: T McCarthy (Castleisland Desmonds)