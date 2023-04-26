Down claim Ulster U20 Football title for the second time in three years

DOWN 2-11 DERRY 0-9

For the second time in three seasons, Down are the Eirgrid Ulster U20 champions.

Derry failed to register a score from the 40th minute as Conor Laverty’s side smashed home an unanswered, and provincial winning 2-5.

Trailing by two points, man of the match Oisín Savage ignited the surging comeback with his third free of the second half.

The Loughinisland man’s accuracy under the utmost of pressure was the highlight of the final. Savage kicked six second half frees from that awkward range where they were not gimme’s and not a lost cause but he nailed everyone of them before heroically limping off in the finish.

Derry looked in good stead until that implosion ten minutes into the second period. Calum Downey, Peter McCullough and Mark Doherty’s all combined to push the young Oak leafers two points ahead with a look of control about their performance.

With the lead to chase, Derry would soon unravel under Savage’s relentlessness and Odhran Murdock and impressive substitute Jamie Doran landing knockout blows.

The Black and white jersey’s for each county was apt for the chess match that would occur across the Armagh city pastures.

WINNERS: EirGrid Ulster GAA Under 20 Football Championship Final, Box-It Athletic Grounds, Armagh 26/4/2023

Derry centre forward Charlie Diamond steered his 'free’ shot wide but he was deemed to be fouled and at the second attempt, he made certain. The Bellaghy man’s whipped kicking style would be the main story of the first half.

Down midfielder Murdock was held in reserve for the seniors last Sunday at Páirc Elser for the Donegal clash and the Burren man didn’t take long to announce his arrival with Down’s first score with five minutes on the clock.

Interestingly Derry’s two senior players that were eligible - Eoin McEvoy and Lachlann Murray - were not involved. They are being held in reserve for Rory Gallagher’s clash with Monaghan in the Ulster semi final on Saturday.

Their absence wasn’t felt in the remainder of the first half as Mark Doherty and marauding Jody McDermott propelled Derry into a two point lead. That margin was upheld until the break.

Derry were creating the more clear-cut shooting opportunities as Down were shot shy and happy to play the long game, soaking up the pressure. Savage pointed a well taken mark but Diamond would round off a fine half for Derry with a well taken brace. Both in the same style but one from play.

Match winner Savage got to work early upon the resumption, weaving and taking the game to Derry almost singlehandedly. In pointing two frees he engineered himself, he not only drew parity on the scoreboard but belief from his teammates all around him.

Once Derry ran out of scores, Savage kicked three in a row to level. Murdock collected a high ball and crashed home with his weaker right foot. Replacement Doran provided the perfect impact.

Rapid on the counter attack, the Glenavon soccer player notched 1-1 in the stunning finish. Down will take on Leinster champions Kildare next in the All-Ireland semi final.

Scorers for Down: Oisín Savage 0-8 (5f, 1m), Odhran Murdock and Jamie Doran 1-1, each, C Rodgers 0-1.

Scorers for Derry: Charlie Diamond 0-3 (2f), Mark Doherty 0-2, N O’Donnell, Peter McCullagh, Jody McDermott and Matthew Downey 0-1 each.

DOWN: O Treacy; F McAvoy, P McCarthy, F Murdock; T Hardy, R Magill, J Kelly; O Murdock, T McCarroll; T Ryan, O Cunningham, H Magill; O Savage, J Morgan, C Rodgers.

Subs: J Doran for Ryan (23), C Cunningham for R Magill (ht), C Greene for McCarroll (55), E Loughran for Savage (58), S Carr for O Cunningham (59).

DERRY: B O’Connor; P McGurk, J Murray; J McDermott; L Brady, D Gilmore, R Forbes; M Doherty, D Higgins; P O’Kane; P McCullagh, N O’Donnell; R Ó Mianáin; M Downey, C Diamond.

Subs: C Downey for Ó Mianáin(44), S Deehan for O’Kane (54), N McGonagle for Doherty (59).

Referee: Patrick Clarke (Cavan).