Tipp have too much for Waterford but fall short of knockout qualification 

Tipperary 1-20 Waterford 1-12

An emphatic eight-point win over Waterford at Semple Stadium, Thurles, on Tuesday evening was not enough to save All-Ireland champions Tipperary’s minor hurling campaign as they bowed out of this year’s Munster championship.

Both Tipp and Waterford had suffered defeat in the three previous rounds and, were out of contention for a place in the knock-out stages, but Tipp salvaged some pride with this clear-cut win.

Tipperary opened confidently and were 0-4 to 0-2 clear when Stefan Tobin grabbed their goal after 8 minutes, rounding his man to blast past a helpless Leon Lannon in the Waterford goal. They were 1-7 to 0-3 clear after 20 minutes but Waterford finished the half well, with Colm Hartley and Sean Mackey points to be just 0-7to 1-8 adrift at the break.

Waterford needed a big second half and Hartley’s point inside a minute raised their hopes, but then Tipp took charge, hitting the next six points, three from Robbie Ryan for a 1-14 to 0-8 lead at the three-quarter stage. Waterford were not helped by six wides in the period and also saw a likely goal chance from Conor Tobin hit the side netting.

With nothing at issue, both sides emptied their benches in the closing quarter and Tipp were 1-20 to 0-12 clear when Conor Tobin grabbed Waterford’s goal after 64 minutes, too late to make any difference.

It was an encouraging close to the campaign for the Tipp boys for whom Evan Morris, Jack Lahart, Shane Buckley, Sam Rowan, Robbie Ryan and Stefan Tobin did most.

Colm Hartley was Waterford’s top performer with most support coming from Cathal O Sullivan, Cormac Deevy, Sean Mackey and Conor Tobin.

Tipperary scorers: R Ryan(0-6,3fs), S Tobin(1-2), S Rowan, S Buckley(0-3 each), J Hayes(0-2), J Ormond, L Loughnane, J Lahart, D Costigan(0-1 each);

Waterford scorers: C Hartley (0-8,5fs), C Tobin(1-1), S Mackey(0-2), C Carroll(0-1);

Tipperary: H Loughnane; J Lahart, E Morris, C Byrne; S Buckley, O ODonoghue, D Linnane; J Ormond, D Costigan; C Kennedy, S Rowan, L Loughnane; J Hayes, S Tobin, R Ryan.

Subs: A Ryan for Kennedy(42mins), C Cahill for Costigan(53mins), C Minogue for L Loughnane(55mins), J Houlihan for Hayes(58mins), E Doughan for Ryan (58mins).

Waterford: L Lannon; L Lynch, D Ryan, T Ahern; C Deevy, C O Sullivan, P Power; D Comerford, C Carroll; C Hartley, G Power, S Kelly; C Tobin, S Mackey, A Regan.

Subs: B Cummins for Regan(h/t), C Murphy for G Power(44mins), C Lineen for Kelly(44mins), M Power for Mackey(49mins), K McLoughlin for Carroll (55mins);

Ref: S Scanlon