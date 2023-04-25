Munster SFC final confirmed for Limerick's Gaelic Grounds

Sunday week’s Munster senior football final between Clare and Kerry will be staged at TUS Gaelic Grounds with a 4pm throw-in.
There had been hopes in Clare that Kerry might enter a home-away arrangement for senior provincial finals between the counties, an extension of their current agreement for non-final games in Munster.
However, the Munster Council’s competitions control committee on Tuesday night fixed the game for Limerick.
The Ennis Road venue hosts the game as it has done for the counties’ last six final meetings – 1936, ‘37, 41, ‘92, ‘97 and 2000.
Including their deciders with Cork, Clare have not played a Munster final outside Limerick since 1929 when they played in Killarney.
The Munster champions will face either Mayo, Roscommon, Tyrone and one of Derry, Dublin or Monaghan in their Sam Maguire Cup opener at home on May 20/21.
That same weekend, the Munster runners-up will also have home advantage in their group game against fourth seeds, which currently include Donegal and Westmeath.