Strong finish carries Cork over the line to secure final berth 

Limerick 1-14 Cork 0-20

Cork secured their place in the final of the Electric Ireland Munster MHC at the TUS Gaelic Grounds on Tuesday evening. They trailed by a point at the interval, but they finished stronger to take the spoils in this thoroughly enjoyable contest.

Dara Ferland’s 34th-minute goal looked to have given Limerick a grip (1-10 to 0-11), but Cork outscored their opponents nine/four from there to the end.

Barry Walsh's accuracy from frees was a deciding factor too, the Killeagh attacker landing nine points, eight from placed balls.

All is not lost for Limerick, they travel to Clare for a semi-final next Tuesday, with the decider to take place a week later.

After this final round-robin game, all three teams finished with six points. Cork with the better scoring difference though, Clare second and Limerick third.

With the wind in Limerick’s favour, they made a lightning start, Darren Collopy splitting the posts after 35 seconds. Quick-fire points followed from Robert O’Farrell and Tadgh Boddy, before Cork settled through Zack Biggane in front of a crowd of 1,256.

It remained a two-point match up to the quarter-hour mark, 0-5 to 0-3. However, Kieran Murphy’s team came more into the game and on four occasions they were within a single score of their opponents. As the gap narrowed, there were highlight points from Brian Lynch and Robert O’Farrell at either ends - both following delightful fetches.

It was nip and tuck until Barry O’Flynn drew Cork level 0-8 each in the 26th minute. Barry Walsh’s third free edged them ahead. But Limerick’s response was immediate with final scores from O’Farrell and a Collopy free to lead by a solitary point, 0-10 to 0-9.

Cork came nearest to raising green flags in that half through Biggane and Barry O’Flynn, but the Limerick defence was equal to the challenge.

Another high point of the first-half was the battle between Limerick full-forward Patrick Kearney and Cork full-back Darragh McCarthy who were left isolated in the danger area.

The second-half started with a superb block from Cork wing-back Cillian O’Callaghan, and then a free rifled over by Barry Walsh. Their momentum was upset somewhat when Ferland raised the green flag from close range. Prior to that O’Flynn had a good chance to do likewise for Cork but the sliotar ended up wide.

Neck and neck it remained. The sides level four more times before Cork gained an advantage through sub Ronan Dooley and Barry Walsh, to go ahead, 0-18 to 1-13 and three minutes remaining.

With four minutes of added time announced, it made for a frenetic finish. Collopy brought it back to one, but Evan Loftus’ charges rued a couple of miscued frees.

The visitors saw it out with an outstanding defensive display, coupled with a brace of frees from Barry Walsh.

Scorers for Limerick: D Collopy (0-6, 0-5 frees), D Ferland (1-1), R O’Farrell and T Boddy (0-3 each), P Kearney (0-1).

Scorers for Cork: Barry Walsh (0-9, 0-8 frees), F O’Brien, B Lynch and Z Biggane (0-2 each), J O’Leary, C McCarthy, B O’Flynn, R Dooley and J Casey (0-1 each).

LIMERICK: J Fitzgerald (Kildimo-Pallaskenry); J O’Keeffe (Na Piarsaigh), C Bickford (Ahane), S Morrissey (Dromin-Athlacca, Capt); J Cosgrove (Ahane), S Casey (Bruff), D Gleeson (Adare); D Lyons (Newcastle West), M Fitzgerald (Monaleen); R O Farrell (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), D Ferland (Monaleen), T Boddy (Bruff); H Flanagan (Garryspillane), P Kearney (Adare), D Collopy (Murroe-Boher).

Subs: C Hayes (Newcastle West) for P Kearney (49), M Leo (Knockainey) for D Lyons (55), C Barrett (Kilmallock) for D Ferland (58), O Holmes (Murroe Boher) for T Boddy (60).

CORK: O Walsh (Youghal); O O’Callaghan (Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels), D McCarthy (Passage), C Cronin (Midleton); C O’Callaghan (Dungourney), Ben Walsh (Killeagh), D O’Leary (Ballincollig); J O’Leary (Lisgoold), C McCarthy (Glen Rovers); J Murphy (Dromina), Z Biggane (Charleville), Barry Walsh (Killeagh); B Lynch (Youghal), B O’Flynn (Sarsfields), F O’Brien (Erin’s Own).

Subs: S O’Callaghan (Aghada) for O O’Callaghan (10 inj), J Casey (Youghal, Capt) for F O’Brien (43), F Murphy (Killeagh) for O Walsh (46 inj), R Dooley (Douglas) for J Murphy (53), J Galvin (Éire Óg) for Ben Walsh (62).

Referee: Joe Mullins (Clare).