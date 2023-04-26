'Hindsight is a beautiful thing, isn't it?' - Conor Glass regret after rushing back for Derry

The Glen man picked up an injury in the wake of the controversial All-Ireland club final defeat.
'Hindsight is a beautiful thing, isn't it?' - Conor Glass regret after rushing back for Derry

Derry footballer Conor Glass in attendance for the announcement of the FRS Recruitment GAA World Games launch at Croke Park in Dublin. Picture: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Wed, 26 Apr, 2023 - 06:36
Paul Keane

All-Star Conor Glass has admitted he regrets rushing back so quickly to inter-county activity with Derry earlier this year, admitting he only did it to forget about the All-Ireland club final debacle.

The powerful midfielder is expected to line out for Derry against Monaghan in Saturday's Ulster semi-final despite nursing a hamstring injury in recent weeks.

Remarkably, it was the first muscle injury he ever sustained and while he didn't draw a direct link between it and his decision not to take time out after the punishing club campaign, he acknowledged he didn't 'recharge the batteries' and now wishes he did so.

"Aye, with hindsight I would," said Glass at the launch of the FRS Recruitment GAA World Games which will take place in his native Derry in July. "In hindsight, yes, two weeks probably would have been good. But hindsight is a beautiful thing, isn't it?"

Glass started against Limerick in the National League just six days after being on the losing Glen team against Kilmacud Crokes in the All-Ireland club final. Crokes had more than the regulation 15 players on the field late in that game as they defended a Glen attack and for a period it looked as if a replay may be ordered.

Glass blamed the GAA for not taking firm control of the situation immediately and admitted he returned so quickly with Derry because he was keen to move on.

"That's why I went back into the Derry set up, it was to forget about it and move on," said Glass who initially felt a replay should have been ordered.

"I wanted the replay. When I was on the bus on the way home, I wanted the replay, 100%, and the rest of the team was like that. The management was like that, the whole club was like that but the more it dragged on, the more it started to fade off. A week or two into it...like, Emmett Bradley was getting married three weeks later, boys had holidays planned so the longer it went on, the less emotional I was about it and I was happy enough to just move on. But 10 hours, 12 hours, 24 hours after the game, I wanted a replay."

The saga only ended in February when Glen withdrew their appeal against the result.

Asked if he felt let down by the GAA's handling of the situation, Glass said: "Everyone was let down by it. That GAA didn't handle it very well at all."

Glass said the bottom line is that Crokes 'broke the rule' and that Glen were 'entitled to a replay'. He rejected the argument that an asterisk would have been placed next to the win if Glen had won a replay.

"Well, it's tarnished now," said Glass. "There's an asterisk over it either way. If we had won it (a replay), we would have accepted it, but as you said, it would have been tarnished, like, there would have been an asterisk there either way. There's an asterisk over it now and there would have been an asterisk over it had we won."

Glass has since helped Derry to gain promotion to Division 1 of the National League and the Ulster title holders will return to the provincial decider if they beat Monaghan on Saturday in Omagh.

Glass doesn't believe that it is a golden era for the county, arguing that the progress is sustainable.

"I wouldn't say it is a golden era, we have seriously good Derry teams coming through, a serious U-20 team, a good minor team and hopefully in five or six years a lot of those players will have come through as well. It's definitely not a golden era."

The former AFL player with Hawthorn similarly knocked back the idea that Derry are vulnerable in defence having conceded six goals in their last two games.

"Not really, to be honest," he said. "To an outsider looking in, probably it seems that way, because we are conceding goals. But it's an area we think we can get right. We are a good defensive team. Our defensive record in the past couple of years is one of the top three in the country, so we pride ourselves on our defensive work and we know we can stop goals going in, albeit the last month hasn't really shown that."

More in this section

A general view of TUS Gaelic Grounds before the game 24/10/2021 Munster SFC final confirmed for Limerick's Gaelic Grounds
Dublin v Kildare - 2023 EirGrid Leinster U20 Football Championship Final Sinkey stars as Kildare secure Leinster title after extra-time victory over Dublin 
Strong finish carries Cork over the line to secure final berth  Strong finish carries Cork over the line to secure final berth 
<p>CHAMPIONSHIP HURLING IS BACK: Padraig Fitzgerald of Waterford holds off Limerick players as Waterford manager Davy Fitzgerald watches on during the Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 1 match between Waterford and Limerick at FBD Semple Stadium in Thurles, Tipperary. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile</p>

Defence for the referee but not for Hawk-Eye during Limerick vs Waterford at Thurles

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd