Trying to predict Cork's line-up for Championship opener

We’ve decided to run a predictor competition ahead of Cork’s Munster hurling championship opener. The task is to correctly call the Cork team that will be put out against Waterford.

No top prize has yet been decided upon and organised. And if we’re being honest, that’s unlikely to change between now and the team announcement later on this week.

It would be futile to do so when there isn’t a man or woman among us who can confidently - and correctly - predict the starting 15 for the county’s first outing of the provincial round-robin.

Any guesswork, for that’s what it will be, will first have to answer the questions the Cork management have been poring over since their league campaign concluded in not so impressive fashion five weeks ago.

Go with the tried and trusted, despite so many of them having seen either minimal gametime or none at all in 2023? How many of the U20 graduates do you hand championship debuts to? Who for full-back now that Eoin Downey is suspended?

During a conversation with Cork captain Sean O’Donoghue midway through the league, the corner-back reckoned there were 15 forwards in contention for the jerseys numbered 10 through 15. His exact words were the 15 “are a stone's throw from being on the starting team and a stone's throw from not making the [matchday] 26 because everyone is playing so well”.

Which six do you go with from the off while also making sure you have an assassin or two to come off the bench?

O’Donoghue is one of the first-teamers with plenty of credit in the bank from past campaigns but a very small amount of match minutes in the legs this season.

The Cork management reported this week that outside of short-term injuries to Conor O’Callaghan and Cathal Cormack and the well documented long-term injuries to Mark Coleman and Alan Connolly, they're picking from a full hand.

But are some more up to speed than others?

O’Donoghue and Robbie O’Flynn - two absolute staples of the team - haven’t featured since coming off injured during the Round 1 league win over Limerick on February 4. Darragh Fitzgibbon hasn’t featured at all.

Tim O’Mahony’s spring amounted to 20 minutes at the end of the league semi-final. When O’Mahony was being introduced for his first involvement of 2023, coming in alongside him at Nowlan Park for his first bit of action since the Round 1 Limerick victory was Patrick Horgan.

Seamus Harnedy didn’t see league fare until the second half of the Round 4 win over Wexford. He started the following weekend against Clare, but a hamstring injury meant he was gone by the half-hour mark.

Progression to the league final three weeks ago would have provided some of these first-teamers with a pre-championship opportunity to sharpen the blade. It was one of the few downsides of not running into the green machine so close to championship.

Chatting with Cork selector Donal O’Mahony at the recent Munster launch, he acknowledged the challenge of trying to find your strongest 15 when so many regulars were unavailable throughout the spring.

“Easy thing is go back to the tried and trusted, but we are trying to build an environment where Tuesday and Thursday training is really important and if you are performing in those, we will give you the jersey,” said O’Mahony.

“We never once talked about the injured fellas in the league. We were just confident in the fellas we had. But it is all about championship and we are in championship mode now. It is a challenge at the moment to see what the best combination is because we have fellas coming back into us who have had very little league time.

“To be fair to them, they have credits in the bank. It is just trying to get that balance and mix right. We’ve no practice games before championship, so our A v B games and training camp will be very important.”

On the opposite side to the experienced crew who have stepped off the injury list in recent weeks are the flock of youngsters who made an impression across the league.

Forty players were looked at. Half this total enjoyed All-Ireland U20 success during the back-to-back wins under Pat Ryan two summers ago.

The aforementioned injuries handed opportunities to others, none more so than the midfield spot opened up by Fitzgibbon’s absence. Brian Roche stepped in and stepped up. The Bride Rovers newcomer started all bar the Westmeath win.

Padraig Power, on the afternoon of his first start, nipped 1-1 against Wexford. In the semi-final, although poorly fed, Power scored two points and was fouled for two frees from just five possessions.

Will the pair start? And what other debutants could dot the Cork team?

“We had two metrics for the league,” Donal O’Mahony continued. “One was to build depth in the squad, which is always a constructive criticism of Cork, and the second one then was to test these fellas' character. We had a lot of young fellas coming in. In the white heat of championship, which we are going to face now, can these fellas stand up to it?”

Another question to consider when putting together your first 15 guess.