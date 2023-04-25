Derry's Glass good to go for Monaghan tussle 

Glass confirmed that being taken off last time out was 'more precautionary than anything'.
FIT AND FIRING: Derry footballer Conor Glass in attendance for the announcement of the FRS Recruitment GAA World Games launch at Croke Park in Dublin. Pic: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Tue, 25 Apr, 2023 - 16:00
Paul Keane

All-Star Derry midfielder Conor Glass has confirmed he will be fit for Saturday's Ulster football semi-final clash with Monaghan.

The former AFL player suffered a reoccurrence of a hamstring injury and was taken off early in the second-half of Derry's quarter-final win over Fermanagh.

Speaking at Tuesday afternoon's launch of the FRS Recruitment GAA World Games, which will take place in his native Derry in July, Glass confirmed that being taken off last time out was 'more precautionary than anything'.

The early withdrawal prompted concerns of a more serious hamstring problem having previously injured it during the Division 2 league final loss to Dublin.

"It's been a long year or two years for me so any chance I can take to get a break I'll take it," said Glass of his withdrawal against Fermanagh. "Thankfully it's all good, I've had a full week's training under my belt now."

The Glen man took only a matter of days to recover from his club's controversial All-Ireland final defeat to Kilmacud Crokes before immersing himself in county activity again.

"A week, which people probably were sceptical about at the time," he said. "But that was my way of getting over the club final. There was so much media noise and so much else going on. So any chance I could get to get over it, I was going to take it."

Glass said he had never previously suffered any muscle injury but acknowledged he will have to look after his hamstrings carefully from now on.

"It's a long season ahead too so I'll try to manage it as best I can," he said. "I've never had any muscle injuries before, touch wood. Hopefully this is the last one. That's probably a testament to all the strength and conditioning people I've dealt with throughout the years. Just with the season I've had really, I haven't had a break to recharge the batteries."

