Munster football final venue to be decided on Tuesday night

The Munster Council’s competitions control committee will meet at 9pm tonight to decide the venue for Sunday week’s senior football final, which will be shown live by RTÉ.

At this stage, it appears TUS Gaelic Grounds will host the game as it has done for the counties’ last six final meetings – 1936, ‘37, 41, ‘92, ‘97 and 2000.

Including their deciders with Cork, Clare have not played a Munster final outside Limerick since 1929 when they played in Killarney.

Hopes in Clare that Kerry might travel to Ennis for the game appear to be diminishing. While the counties have a home-away arrangement outside of finals, there is a reluctance in Kerry to extend it to finals at such a late stage with the insistence that the first one be played in Cusack Park.

While in Kerry, there is a school of thought that the county board and team shouldn’t accommodate opposition in the championship for the third year in succession. After agreeing to push back the 2020 All-Ireland semi-final against Tyrone to allow their players recover from Covid and then losing the game, Kerry agreed to set aside the counties’ home-away agreement with Cork to face them in Páirc Uí Rinn in last year’s Munster semi-final.

Outside of those considerations, there are logistical issues such as Kerry’s season ticket holders, roughly 2,000, and Cusack Park’s covered seated stand, which holds 1,300. At the same time, Clare hurling season ticket holders have to stand for championship fixtures.

During Colm Collins’ time in charge, Clare have fared much better against Kerry in Ennis than Killarney. In 2014, his first year in charge, they ran would-be All-Ireland champions to four points in a provincial semi-final. In ‘17, their semi-final margin was six points in Cusack Park as it was at the same juncture there two years later.

An average losing margin of 4.67 points, in Fitzgerald Stadium the average Munster SFC gap between the counties across these last 10 seasons is 16 points.

The Munster champions will face either Mayo, Roscommon, Tyrone or one of Derry, Dublin or Monaghan in their Sam Maguire Cup opener at home on May 20/21. That same weekend, the Munster runners-up will also have home advantage in their group game against fourth seeds, which currently include Donegal and Westmeath.