Remaining inter-county football referees fitness tests to take place this week

Those match officials who were unable to undertake the pre-championship examinations due to injury must now pass it to take charge of games.
FITNESS TEST: The remaining fitness tests for the inter-county football championship referees panel will take place in Abbotstown in Dublin later this week.

Mon, 24 Apr, 2023 - 17:10
John Fogarty

The remaining fitness tests for the inter-county football championship referees panel will take place in Abbotstown in Dublin later this week.

A number of them would have been on duty this past weekend as linesmen/stand-by referees but they were unable to be appointed to referee the matches as they had not yet passed the bleep test.

So far, eight of the 24-man championship football referees panel have not yet taken charge of a SFC game across the opening three weekends.

Meanwhile, last year’s All-Ireland final referee Colm Lyons takes charge of the Limerick-Clare Munster SHC Round 2 game as he did for their Round 4 game in Ennis last year.

James Owens is the man in the middle for Cork’s clash with Waterford the following afternoon. Also on Sunday, Johnny Murphy officiates the Leinster SHC Round 2 clash between Kilkenny and Galway in UPMC Nowlan Park.

The appointments for the last four provincial semi-finals are:

Sean Hurson; Derry v Monaghan

Conor Lane; Armagh v Down

Fergal Kelly; Dublin v Kildare

Joe McQuillan; Louth v Offaly.

Another fixture clash affecting Cork dual players
Dalo's Hurling Show: Hype and the Limerick machine, Morris majors and the Tipp turnaround
GAA confirm Sam Maguire start date for four provincial football finalists
David Clifford 24/4/2023

David Clifford says he would have no issue with Munster final being in Ennis

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

