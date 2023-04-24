Remaining inter-county football referees fitness tests to take place this week

The remaining fitness tests for the inter-county football championship referees panel will take place in Abbotstown in Dublin later this week.
Those match officials who were unable to undertake the pre-championship examinations due to injury must now pass it to take charge of games.
A number of them would have been on duty this past weekend as linesmen/stand-by referees but they were unable to be appointed to referee the matches as they had not yet passed the bleep test.
So far, eight of the 24-man championship football referees panel have not yet taken charge of a SFC game across the opening three weekends.
Meanwhile, last year’s All-Ireland final referee Colm Lyons takes charge of the Limerick-Clare Munster SHC Round 2 game as he did for their Round 4 game in Ennis last year.
James Owens is the man in the middle for Cork’s clash with Waterford the following afternoon. Also on Sunday, Johnny Murphy officiates the Leinster SHC Round 2 clash between Kilkenny and Galway in UPMC Nowlan Park.
Sean Hurson; Derry v Monaghan
Conor Lane; Armagh v Down
Fergal Kelly; Dublin v Kildare
Joe McQuillan; Louth v Offaly.