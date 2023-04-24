Another fixture clash affecting Cork dual players

The opening weekend of camogie and ladies football championship action is to be marred by the latest fixtures clash which will force four Cork dual players to choose one code over the other.

The Cork ladies footballers open their Munster round-robin campaign away to Tipperary this Sunday (Cahir, 2pm), with the Cork camogie team in Munster quarter-final action against Waterford the same afternoon (Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 1.30pm).

Hannah Looney, Libby Coppinger, Orlaith Cahalane, and Aoife Healy are the four Cork dual players caught in the middle of this clash.

For long-serving dual exponents Looney and Coppinger, this Sunday is the latest in a long, long line of fixture clashes where they have been forced to miss out on games because of a complete lack of communication between ladies football and camogie fixture-makers.

Speaking ahead of a similar clash in 2020, camogie All-Star Coppinger said the only ask of dual players was for one code to be played on a Saturday and the other on a Sunday.

“We are not looking for games to be on different weekends or anything like that. It is literally just 24 hours between games is what we're looking for. For myself, it has been four years of the same thing every year,” said Coppinger.

“It happened in 2017 when the ladies football All-Ireland quarter-final went ahead on the same day as the All-Ireland camogie semi-final. I played camogie and had to miss the football. Like, you just can't do that. You never want to be making that choice.”

The Munster senior camogie championship is a standalone competition, unconnected with the All-Ireland series. The Munster football championship, meanwhile, is linked to the All-Ireland series in that the provincial winners are top seeds for the group stages of the All-Ireland championship.

But irrespective of which competition has greater ties to the All-Ireland series, no player should be put in the position of having to turn their back on one team when the Saturday sits idle.

Sunday’s camogie game at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, which is being played before the Cork-Waterford Munster SHC tie, is one of six double-headers with Munster GAA games in the weeks ahead. Also this weekend, Limerick play Clare in a Munster camogie semi-final curtain-raiser to the Clare-Limerick hurling game at TUS Gaelic Grounds on Saturday evening.