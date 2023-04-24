Hurling wrap: Offaly extend unbeaten run to ten 

Eoghan Cahill (1-12, 0-7f) and Cillian Kiely (0-5) led the charge.
Hurling wrap: Offaly extend unbeaten run to ten 

A general view of a hurley on the sideline. Pic: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Mon, 24 Apr, 2023 - 06:32
Kevin Egan

Without ever hitting the high notes, Offaly did what they needed to do in their Joe McDonagh Cup clash with Down at Glenisk O’Connor Park on Saturday, finishing strongly to record a 1-26 to 1-15 win over the Mourne County and extend their unbeaten run in league and championship in 2023 out to ten consecutive games.

While the home side started well, moving into an 0-7 to 0-2 lead, they weren’t at the same pitch as last week and soon allowed an out-of-form Down side to work their way into the game.

Jordan Doran’s goal put the Ulster County 1-5 to 0-7 in front after 24 minutes and while Offaly added seven more points before half-time, there was just two between the sides, at 0-16 to 1-11, ten minutes into the second half. 

Eoghan Cahill (1-12, 0-7f) and Cillian Kiely (0-5) led the charge however as they powered on to win by 1-26 to 1-15.

That result, allied to their own draw with Carlow, leaves Joe McDonagh Cup front runners Laois under huge pressure in the race to reach a final. Christy Ring Cup favourites Meath are also in trouble, as they fell to a 4-17 to 1-24 defeat in London yesterday. Conor O’Carroll and Niall Broderick scored first half goals to keep London level despite struggling to keep pace in the first half, and Meath led by four after Damien Healy netted early in the second half. 

However, London rallied in the final quarter, and six points from Ronan Crowley late on sealed their win.

In Castlebar on Saturday, a flicked goal from Seán Duffin and five Dermot Begley points gave Tyrone a narrow lead at half-time, but they dominated the second half, with Lorcan Devlin adding their second goal as they cruised to a 2-21 to 1-17 win over Mayo. 

Finally, Cormac O’Doherty (1-12), John Mullan (1-5) and Darragh McGilligan (0-4) all scored well in Derry’s 4-27 to 2-13 crushing of Sligo at Owenbeg.

In the Nickey Rackard Cup, Andy O’Brien’s goal helped Wicklow move eight points clear of Fermanagh at Ederney, but Luka McCusker hit the net for the home side after 40 minutes and they stayed in touch right up to the death, before losing out by 1-14 to 1-12.

Roscommon blitzed Louth with goals at Darver and eventually hung on to win by 5-8 to 1-17, while at the Athletic Grounds, injury time goals from Gerry Gilmore and Conor Gartland made Donegal’s 3-20 to 1-16 victory over Armagh look a lot more emphatic than it was.

In the Lory Meaghar Cup, Seán Keating and Diarmuid Carney were the goalscorers in Cavan’s 2-16 to 0-19 home win over their neighbours, Monaghan. 

Longford eased past Warwickshire, 2-23 to 1-9, and Lancashire travelled to Carrick-on-Shannon and picked up a 4-15 to 1-15 win over Leitrim.

More in this section

Clare v Tipperary - Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 1 Tipperary defeat Clare in Munster Hurling Championship thriller
Roscommon v Galway - Connacht GAA Football Senior Championship Semi-Final Impressive Galway battle past Roscommon to secure Connacht final spot
Laois v Dublin - Leinster GAA Football Senior Championship Quarter-Final Dublin ease to 27-point win over Laois to set up Kildare semi
<p>TUSSLE: John Barrett, St Finbarrs, and Joe Bohane, Castlehaven, in the Cork Credit Unions SFL Division 1 tie in Togher. Pic: Jim Coughlan.</p>

Cork SFL: Nemo go top as the Barrs overcome Castlehaven

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd