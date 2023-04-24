Hurling wrap: Offaly extend unbeaten run to ten 

Without ever hitting the high notes, Offaly did what they needed to do in their Joe McDonagh Cup clash with Down at Glenisk O’Connor Park on Saturday, finishing strongly to record a 1-26 to 1-15 win over the Mourne County and extend their unbeaten run in league and championship in 2023 out to ten consecutive games.

While the home side started well, moving into an 0-7 to 0-2 lead, they weren’t at the same pitch as last week and soon allowed an out-of-form Down side to work their way into the game.

Jordan Doran’s goal put the Ulster County 1-5 to 0-7 in front after 24 minutes and while Offaly added seven more points before half-time, there was just two between the sides, at 0-16 to 1-11, ten minutes into the second half.

Eoghan Cahill (1-12, 0-7f) and Cillian Kiely (0-5) led the charge however as they powered on to win by 1-26 to 1-15.

That result, allied to their own draw with Carlow, leaves Joe McDonagh Cup front runners Laois under huge pressure in the race to reach a final. Christy Ring Cup favourites Meath are also in trouble, as they fell to a 4-17 to 1-24 defeat in London yesterday. Conor O’Carroll and Niall Broderick scored first half goals to keep London level despite struggling to keep pace in the first half, and Meath led by four after Damien Healy netted early in the second half.

However, London rallied in the final quarter, and six points from Ronan Crowley late on sealed their win.

In Castlebar on Saturday, a flicked goal from Seán Duffin and five Dermot Begley points gave Tyrone a narrow lead at half-time, but they dominated the second half, with Lorcan Devlin adding their second goal as they cruised to a 2-21 to 1-17 win over Mayo.

Finally, Cormac O’Doherty (1-12), John Mullan (1-5) and Darragh McGilligan (0-4) all scored well in Derry’s 4-27 to 2-13 crushing of Sligo at Owenbeg.

In the Nickey Rackard Cup, Andy O’Brien’s goal helped Wicklow move eight points clear of Fermanagh at Ederney, but Luka McCusker hit the net for the home side after 40 minutes and they stayed in touch right up to the death, before losing out by 1-14 to 1-12.

Roscommon blitzed Louth with goals at Darver and eventually hung on to win by 5-8 to 1-17, while at the Athletic Grounds, injury time goals from Gerry Gilmore and Conor Gartland made Donegal’s 3-20 to 1-16 victory over Armagh look a lot more emphatic than it was.

In the Lory Meaghar Cup, Seán Keating and Diarmuid Carney were the goalscorers in Cavan’s 2-16 to 0-19 home win over their neighbours, Monaghan.

Longford eased past Warwickshire, 2-23 to 1-9, and Lancashire travelled to Carrick-on-Shannon and picked up a 4-15 to 1-15 win over Leitrim.