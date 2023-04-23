Championship chatter: What sets Jake Morris apart, De Burca agony, Niland's arrival

Morris and Tipperary show their lust for goals

On RTÉ Radio 1 Sunday evening after the Clare-Tipperary game, John Mullane spoke about watching some of Waterford’s training sessions when Liam Cahill and Mikey Bevans were managing and coaching the team, and how the thrust, tone and tempo of those sessions were governed by goalscoring.

Since their time with Tipperary underage teams, a pattern has emerged under Cahill and Bevans in how they have always produced fit, direct, hard-running and hard-working teams with huge spirit – and an absolute lust for goals.

En route to the 2019 All-Ireland U-20 title, Tipp scored 19 goals in just four matches. In last year’s league, Waterford scored 22 goals in seven matches. Those green flags dried up in the championship but when Cahill and Bevans fetched up in Tipp at the outset of this year, it was easier to maintain and preach that philosophy when so many of the Tipp players had listened to their doctrine during their underage careers.

Tipp scored 14 goals in their regular league campaign but they never threatened a goal in the league semi-final, albeit against a Limerick team which now hasn’t conceded a goal from play since early February. Yet Tipp knew they’d need goals in Ennis and they filled their boots with green flags.

This was the first time since the 2017 qualifiers against Dublin that Tipp hit five or more goals in a championship game. It was the first time since the 2016 Munster final that Tipp hit five goals in a Munster championship match. A couple of those goals against Clare may have been fortunate but Tipp always had goals on their mind. Especially Jake Morris.

The Eire Óg Nenagh man has always been a brilliant goalscorer because he possesses that ideal amalgam that defines the best assassins – searing pace, massive power in his wrists, brilliant first touch, ice in his veins and a loaded intent once he gets anywhere near goal.

What sets Morris apart though, is his superb finishing ability – and the power he generates in those strikes - when hopping the ball off the turf. They are the hardest and most unpredictable shots for goalkeepers to stop but too many forwards eschew that choice for power and height, which always gives the keeper a better chance to make the save.

Morris was immense yesterday, scoring 2-4 from eight shots, while he also won the penalty converted by Jason Forde, hunting for a goal when most other forwards would have taken a handy point.

Prior to this season, Morris had scored six goals in 37 league and championship appearances for Tipp over the previous five season. Yet in six league and championship games to date in 2023, Morris has raised seven green flags.

Morris has always had the potential to be one of the game’s great goalscoring assassins. And the return of Cahill and Bevans has clearly polished and sharpened the blade of his sword.

De Búrca suffers more agony and pain

As Tadgh de Búrca was being helped off the Semple Stadium pitch yesterday in the 22nd minute, with the Waterford team doctor and physio either side of him acting as two human crutches, the agony and anxiety were visible in every contour of his face.

Nobody was sure whether it was his knee, ankle or Achilles tendon but the agony and strain transmitted all over de Búrca’s body language provided a window into how his mind was processing more than just the pain he was experiencing; de Búrca’s brain was already computing the long-haul pain still to come.

Scans will reveal the full extent of the injury in the coming days but, whatever the outcome, de Búrca knows too well how hard and long that road is after suffering a third serious injury setback in just over three and a half years.

When de Búrca tore his cruciate knee ligament in the first half of the 2020 All-Ireland final, it was the second time suffering that injury in the space of 14 months.

After having the surgery on that second injury in Santry in January 2021, de Búrca set out on the long road to recovery again. Along that route, loneliness is often a constant companion. Hope can be false. Enthusiasm can feel like an impostor. Setbacks are inevitable. Any small shreds of positivity are still largely governed by an unmistakable vulnerability.

The pathway back the second time around was also far different. After his first cruciate tear in October 2019, returning for a summer championship with Waterford in 2020 looked out of his reach but a winter campaign granted de Búrca a renewed opportunity he was desperate to grasp.

He didn’t have that luxury in 2021, but not having to go up against the clock removed the relentless chase, in his head as much as on the field and in the gym. De Búrca dislocated himself from the Waterford panel for the full 2021 season, working away on his own until he was finally ready to come back in his own time in 2022.

Waterford have always leaned heavily on de Búrca’s relaxed and composed demeanour, his steadfast determination. The last few years have tested that purpose and resoluteness but de Búrca kept on keeping on, always striving to get better.

Nobody knows what this latest injury may mean for the future direction of his inter-county career. But trying to overcome another huge physical and mental challenge will again test de Búrca’s faith in the freakish depth of his resilience.

Can Niland be that extra weapon?

In his post-match comments after Galway’s win against Wexford in Salthill on Saturday, Henry Shefflin spoke in detail about Evan Niland. Shefflin mentioned Niland’s class, of how his performance was defined by his scores from play than the usual chat of his haul of scores from placed balls.

Shefflin spoke of his hard work over the years, of how an injury set him back last year and how the Clarinbridge man is fitter this year. Niland is well used to bagging scoring totals of 0-13 but the fact that seven of those scores were from play made this feel like a breakthrough game for Niland.

For years, Niland has been one of the best placed ball strikers in the country. He displayed that ability again in this year’s league for Galway and for NUIG in the Fitzgibbon Cup, particularly in the semi-final against UCC when he gave an exhibition in the art. Yet was that enough to get him established on the Galway team?

A marquee minor in 2015 and 2016, Niland will be 25 in the summer and it’s been a long road in trying to nail down that starting jersey with Galway. After scoring 0-60 in eight league games in 2020 and 2021, Niland only featured for 42 minutes during those two championship seasons.

He finally started a championship game last year against Wexford but was taken off scoreless. Niland only started one more game for the remainder of the championship, against Westmeath. In Galway’s last four games of the 2022 championship, Niland featured for just 13 minutes.

On Saturday though, Niland nailed 13 of 15 shots, scoring seven points from play from eight shots. His only wide from play was a low percentage shot near the sideline that Niland was entitled to take given his hot form on the day.

The key for him now though, is to try and keep that going. If he can, the Clarinbridge man could provide that extra weapon that Galway need.