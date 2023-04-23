Meath will play Tailteann Cup in 2023 as Sam Maguire picture takes shape

Meath will play in this year’s Tailteann Cup following their Leinster SFC quarter-final defeat to Offaly.

Kildare must beat Dublin in next weekend’s Leinster semi-final to guarantee a top 16 place.

Victory for either Offaly or Down in their provincial semi-finals against Louth and Armagh respectively and a defeat against Dublin will see the Lilywhites play in the Tailteann Cup.

Cork’s Sam Maguire Cup berth is also in peril if two of Kildare, Offaly and Down reach their provincial finals.

Reaching the Connacht and Munster deciders this weekend, Clare, Galway, Kerry and Sligo will either be first or second seeds in their groups with all four counties guaranteed a home game against third or fourth seeds in Round 1.

As a result of their Connacht semi-final loss to Galway, Roscommon will remain third seeds in the Sam Maguire Cup along with Mayo and Tyrone. The losers of the Derry-Monaghan Ulster semi-final will fill the remaining third-seed spot.

Losing to Louth and Down respectively, 2022 Tailteann Cup winners Westmeath and Donegal will be fourth seeds in the Sam Maguire Cup.

Suffering provincial defeats, Cavan, Laois, Limerick, Tipperary and Wicklow will compete in the Tailteann Cup. New York's loss to Sligo means their next championship game is a Tailteann Cup preliminary quarter-final.

Confirmed Sam Maguire Cup places:

1st or 2nd seeds: Clare, Galway, Kerry, Sligo.

3rd seeds: Mayo, Roscommon, Tyrone.

4th seeds: Donegal, Westmeath.

Other confirmed last 16 qualifiers: Armagh, Derry, Dublin, Louth, Monaghan.

Still in the hunt: Cork, Down, Kildare, Offaly.

Confirmed Tailteann Cup places:

1st seeds: Cavan, Meath.

2nd seeds: Antrim, Wicklow.

3rd seeds: Laois, Leitrim, Longford, Tipperary.

4th seeds: Carlow, London, Waterford, Wexford.

Preliminary quarter-finalists: New York

Other confirmed Tailteann participants: Fermanagh, Limerick.

To be confirmed: Cork, Down, Kildare, Offaly.