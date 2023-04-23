Meath will play Tailteann Cup in 2023 as Sam Maguire picture takes shape

Cork’s Sam Maguire Cup berth is in peril if two of Kildare, Offaly and Down reach their provincial finals. 
Meath will play Tailteann Cup in 2023 as Sam Maguire picture takes shape

23 April 2023; Jack McEvoy of Offaly celebrates at the final whistle after his side's victory in the Leinster GAA Football Senior Championship Quarter-Final match between Offaly and Meath at Glenisk O'Connor Park in Tullamore, Offaly. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Sun, 23 Apr, 2023 - 19:33
John Fogarty

Meath will play in this year’s Tailteann Cup following their Leinster SFC quarter-final defeat to Offaly.

Kildare must beat Dublin in next weekend’s Leinster semi-final to guarantee a top 16 place.

Victory for either Offaly or Down in their provincial semi-finals against Louth and Armagh respectively and a defeat against Dublin will see the Lilywhites play in the Tailteann Cup.

Cork’s Sam Maguire Cup berth is also in peril if two of Kildare, Offaly and Down reach their provincial finals. 

Reaching the Connacht and Munster deciders this weekend, Clare, Galway, Kerry and Sligo will either be first or second seeds in their groups with all four counties guaranteed a home game against third or fourth seeds in Round 1.

As a result of their Connacht semi-final loss to Galway, Roscommon will remain third seeds in the Sam Maguire Cup along with Mayo and Tyrone. The losers of the Derry-Monaghan Ulster semi-final will fill the remaining third-seed spot.

Losing to Louth and Down respectively, 2022 Tailteann Cup winners Westmeath and Donegal will be fourth seeds in the Sam Maguire Cup.

Suffering provincial defeats, Cavan, Laois, Limerick, Tipperary and Wicklow will compete in the Tailteann Cup. New York's loss to Sligo means their next championship game is a Tailteann Cup preliminary quarter-final.

Confirmed Sam Maguire Cup places:

1st or 2nd seeds: Clare, Galway, Kerry, Sligo.

3rd seeds: Mayo, Roscommon, Tyrone.

4th seeds: Donegal, Westmeath.

Other confirmed last 16 qualifiers: Armagh, Derry, Dublin, Louth, Monaghan.

Still in the hunt: Cork, Down, Kildare, Offaly.

Confirmed Tailteann Cup places:

1st seeds: Cavan, Meath.

2nd seeds: Antrim, Wicklow.

3rd seeds: Laois, Leitrim, Longford, Tipperary.

4th seeds: Carlow, London, Waterford, Wexford.

Preliminary quarter-finalists: New York 

Other confirmed Tailteann participants: Fermanagh, Limerick.

To be confirmed: Cork, Down, Kildare, Offaly.

More in this section

Roscommon v Galway - Connacht GAA Football Senior Championship Semi-Final Impressive Galway battle past Roscommon to secure Connacht final spot
Laois v Dublin - Leinster GAA Football Senior Championship Quarter-Final Dublin ease to 27-point win over Laois to set up Kildare semi
Kildare v Wicklow - Leinster GAA Football Senior Championship Quarter-Final Kildare advance to Leinster semi after Wicklow tussle 
<p>THRILLER: Jake Morris of Tipperary scores his side's third goal in the Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 1 match between Clare and Tipperary at Cusack Park in Ennis, Clare. Photo by John Sheridan/Sportsfile.</p>

Tipperary defeat Clare in Munster Hurling Championship thriller

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd