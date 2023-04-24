Joyce: ‘People say it’s only the provincials. They’re only saying that to gloss over getting beat’

Pádraic Joyce knows better than most what it is like to carry a Galway team to victory from the inside line. In Dr Hyde Park, full forward Damien Comer produced a terrific display hitting 1-4 to swing the Connacht semi-final in their favour.

“He was outstanding in fairness to him,” said Joyce with a smile post-match. “He probably carried us there on his own, he might have a bit of a sore back going home from all the carrying. He was really good, kicked 1-4, caught kickouts as well and he had a great block there at the end. He is working for the team, he is a great talent.”

16,917 supporters turned up for Sunday’s fixture and they screamed throughout like everything was on the line. Under the new format it does not mean everything, but Joyce is adamant it is not nothing either.

“I think people say, when they lose a match, ‘Oh sure, it’s only the provincials.’ They’re only saying that to gloss over getting beat.

“I know it is a new system, but it is far easier in this system to go into it as a provincial champion than a semi-final loser. Because if you do go on and win the final, you’ve a home game straight away. If you don’t, you’ve more than likely an away game against a Dublin or a Kerry or God knows who. So, at least we know where we’re going.”

They face Sligo in the Connacht final in Castlebar on May 7th. Meanwhile, Davy Burke was left bemoaning a slow start that saw them fail to score from play for the entire opening half.

“Energy levels were through the floor,” he explained. “Emotionally, two weeks ago we were very up for it and it’s very hard to get to the pitch of it again as quickly. Ultimately, I think in the second half we flushed out our legs, whatever was holding us back. I though we expressed ourselves and we showed our better side.”

Roscommon are now set to be third seeds in the draw for the Sam Maguire groups.

“They’re the best defensive team in the country, that’s in black and white. You can’t give them a four-point headstart at half-time. Even though we came out and got a point up, but ultimately we didn’t take our chances.

“Make no bones about it, we wanted to be in the Connacht Final. We wanted to be seed one or seed two, it is a simple as that. We have to get over this now. We need a break as well, and we have an opportunity to have a break. We’ll take a week off and then come back for three weeks to prepare for the round robin.”