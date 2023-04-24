Liam Cahill: 'I won’t tell you any different, we do practice it.'

Liam Cahill kept remarking that he has “good opportunists” up front.

Tipperary’s five goals, as you’d expect, were a recurring theme of the post-match conversation with the winning manager.

Each time he was asked about their green flag count, against the backdrop of 14 goals in five league outings, Cahill would lean for the “good opportunists” line.

But he knew and we knew there was so much more to it than that. Eventually, he relented.

“We practice it. I won’t tell you any different, we do practice it. It’s all about making good decisions,” said Cahill.

“When the opportunities arise, we have to be able to convert them. They’re good forwards. Most forwards will hurt you when they get in one-on-one.

“From an entertainment point of view too, it’s nice that you have games with goals in them. Spectators need that. While it’s lovely to watch fellas picking off points from 70 or 80 yards, it can become a bit monotonous at times.”

Jake Morris of Tipperary in action against Tony Kelly of Clare during the Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 1 match between Clare and Tipperary at Cusack Park in Ennis, Clare. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

The goal surge delivered Tipp a winning start in the Munster round-robin and a first championship win in 658 days. One as important as the other.

“Delighted for the players. They've put in a massive effort over the last couple of months. They really put themselves back up on the horse again throughout the national league.

“Came here really well prepared and delighted we got out of Ennis with a win. It was a tough assignment to start off with. Great baptism for a couple of players, as well, few championship debutants in there. Overall, happy to get the two points.”

When assessing the 1-3 jump Tipp got on his team after three minutes, Clare boss Brian Lohan lamented the “gifts of scores” given to the opposition. His remarks needn't have been confined to the opening three minutes. The gifts continued long afterwards.

“Poor start,” he began. “So hard to get scores at the opposite end of the field when you are conceding so soft. They really were gifts of scores, can't give a team like that gifts of scores.”

The same as the Clare-Tipp Munster meeting two years ago, the Banner had a man black carded for denying a goal-scoring opportunity. The same as two years ago, the resultant penalty was dispatched by Jason Forde.

“I'd have to look back on it,” Lohan said of David McInerney fouling Jake Morris.

“There doesn't seem to be too many other teams that get hit with black card penalties. We've been hit twice against Tipp. Has there been a black card/penalty in a championship since? There certainly hasn’t in 2021 or 2022. We seem to get them, that's tough on our guys.”