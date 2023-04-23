Tony Leen: Kerry and Tipperary go their separate roads

Munster SFC semi-final: Kerry 0-25 Tipperary 0-5

A MUNSTER final gut-check in Cusack Park, Ennis to brace the All-Ireland champions for the summer road? What’s not to like?

The proposal may just have a lot to recommend it from a Kerry perspective. Once Banner manager Colm Collins had thrown the fat into the fryer Saturday night, phone lines were humming between Jack O’Connor’s South Kerry lair and those of his trusted lieutenants.

Saturday’s twenty-point provincial semi-final stroll over Tipperary in Killarney was as routine as rain, and fairly useless to boot for any side looking to enhance their readiness.

With the All-Ireland round robin kicking off a fortnight after the May 7 provincial decider – and who knows who Kerry’s first round opponents could be – there are self-evident benefits to an expedition behind Banner lines. Cusack Park has never been the most comfortable away day for the Kingdom, 2017 being the most recent case for the prosecution, with Donnchadh Walsh sent off in the first half, but Kerry are pretty much guaranteed a serious work out from Colm Collins’ side. The evisceration of David Power’s Tipperary was anything but.

“The noises coming out of the Tipp camp weren’t very positive, so the game panned out the way most people expected,” O’Connor admitted afterwards.

The Kerry manager wasn’t swinging at the perennial debate on the status of the Munster Championship, but added: “If you are asking me do we want to win it, then we do, 100%. It’s a link now to the round robin insofar as it gives you your first game at home.” Kerry put a block of heavy graft in between the end of the league and their five-day camp in the Algarve, where the focus was all football. They are now periodising their prep to a game every fortnight, all the way to July.

“I think they are in good shape now. So we are fine tuning at this stage. We have got a lot of our big players back but some fellas on the panel still need game time which is why they will play County League this weekend with their clubs. It’s a no-brainer, we need to get everyone on the same wavelength. I am not being a martyr here, this is just common sense.”

PRESSURE: Kerry’s Dara Moynihan in action against Tipperary’s Emmet Moloney.

If he searched hard enough there were a few nice takeaways from Saturday’s route, watched by 6,393 paying spectators. They emerged injure-free, Paul Geaney, Stephen O’Brien and Briain O’Beaglaoich all got minutes (albeit the latter's were truncated by a black card), the Kenmare and Gaeltacht men appearing for the first time since last summer’s All-Ireland final.

Tony Brosnan kicked five points from play after having a first half penalty smartly saved by Michael O’Reilly in the Tipp goal. Plus Ruairi Murphy franked a championship debut with a tasty second half point. Kerry, though, will move swiftly on from a championship game without a pulse.

“With the new format you have to time your run a bit better. It will be the end of this season before we can all get a proper handle on this new format. I can’t see how you would be going flat out in the league and still be able to hit your straps at the round robin stage. That is a long time to be keeping form going. That’s not a scientific view, just a gut feeling.”

Kerry didn’t open the scoring until the 10th minute as a deep-lying Tipp block started with proper intent.

“We have worked hard at that side of the game, being patient, that’s why the training camp was useful, to work on stuff like that. We were very patient on Saturday whereas during the league at times we were lethargic against that type of defence.” It was an unforgiving exercise for Power and his Tipperary side. The oddmakers had Kerry 18-point favourites. Those lads won’t go short for a breakfast.

Tipp have Tailteann Cup to chew over now, but they would have wanted to suck every morsel out of this brush with the All-Ireland champions. It should enhance their preparedness for the second tier championship.

Kevin Fahey started well and kicked a fine point, but dropped so deep into a defensive set that getting beyond midfield became a chore. That Kerry didn’t create a goal chance from play may have been of their choosing, but it is something or Power and Tipp to employ as a building block.

“For us it was always about three weeks’ time. There are a couple of things we can take going forward,” the Tipp manager afterwards. “You had two teams with different agendas here. Kerry are looking at Sam Maguire, we are looking at the Tailteann Cup. We were using this as a platform, we will get some stuff out of it.” Kerry built a ten-point lead at the break, 0-12 to 0-2, and added thirteen more in the second period.

For those not charged with keeping score, it was a case of making the best fist they could at passing time. Tom O’Sullivan continues to provoke positive chat about his abilities and movement on and off the ball. He kicked another three points from play whereas David Clifford kicked none from play , kudos to Tipp's Shane O'Connell for that statistical anomaly. It might have been a nugget on another day, but the linchpin looked quite content to play the bit part for the most part.

His time come later.

Scorers for Kerry: S O’Shea (0-7, 5 frees), T Brosnan (0-5), T O’Sullivan (0-3), D Clifford (0-2, frees), P Geaney (0-2, marks), J Foley, D O’Connor, D Moynihan, P Clifford, K Spillane, R Murphy (0-1 each).

Scorers for Tipperary: J Kennedy (0-2, 1 f, 1 45), K Fahey, C O’Shaughnessy, S Quirke (mark) (0-1 each).

KERRY: S Ryan; G O’Sullivan, J Foley, T O’Sullivan; P Murphy, T Morley, G White; D O’Connor, J Barry; D Moynihan, S O’Shea, P Clifford; T Brosnan, D Clifford, P Geaney.

Subs: B O Beaglaoich for Murphy (54); B O’Sullivan for Barry (54), K Spillane for Geaney (54); S O’Brien for P Clifford (58), R Murphy for Moynihan (58).

TIPPERARY: M O’Reilly; W Eviston, J Feehan, S O’Connell; K Fahey, C O’Shaughnessy, C Kennedy; M Russell, J Kennedy; E Moloney, T Doyle, K Ryan; S O’Brien, S Quirke, C Deely.

Subs: L Boland for Moloney (temporary, 50-53); L Boland for Fahey (55); M O’Shea for Doyle (58); M Kehoe for Eviston (63), D Leahy for O’Brien (63); C Kennedy for Quirke (65).

Referee: C Lane (Cork)