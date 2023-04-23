Should Munster football final be in Ennis? Clare certainly think so

Clare want their Munster SFC final against Kerry played at Cusack Park in Ennis.

No home and away final arrangement exists between the counties, with the last two Clare-Kerry Munster football finals - 1997 and ‘92 - played at the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick.

Clare officials have already approached their counterparts in Munster and Kerry about the possibility of the Sunday, May 7 decider taking place in Ennis.

If their request is acceded to, Clare will travel to Fitzgerald Stadium Killarney the next time they qualify for a Munster SFC final against the Kingdom.

The capacity of Cusack Park stands at 18,500. The last Munster final to attract an attendance bigger than that figure was the almost 28,000 crowd that watched the 2018 decider between Cork and Kerry at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

The combined attendance at Saturday’s two Munster semi-finals did not break the 11,000 mark. Kerry-Tipperary had an audience of 6,939 in Killarney, nearly double the 3,636 that watched Clare edge out Limerick at the TUS Gaelic Grounds.

When asked about a potential Munster final in Ennis following his team’s victory over Limerick, Clare manager Colm Collins replied: “We'd be delighted to be play there. Hopefully. We'll see.”

Under Collins, Clare have a habit of making life difficult for Kerry teams travelling to Ennis. Kerry shaded the 2014 Munster semi-final at Cusack Park by four points (1-17 to 1-13), six was their winning margin at the end of the 2017 semi-final (1-18 to 1-12).