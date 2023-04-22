Last-ditch Kavanagh penalty leaves Carlow happier with point

Joe McDonagh Cup: Carlow 1-22 Laois 1-22

A Marty Kavanagh penalty with the last action of the game gave Carlow a share of the Joe McDonagh Cup points at Netwatch Cullen Park on Saturday. From beginning to end this battle, between two neighbouring counties, ebbed and flowed. At times Laois looked set to pull away but Carlow dug in to the final whistle and were rewarded.

Two former Fitzgibbon Cup colleagues at IT Carlow (now SETU Carlow), Stephen Maher of Laois and Carlow’s Marty Kavanagh seemed to wage a private battle of their own with both men vying for ultra-supremacy.

Maher scored five points in the first half but he was out-done by Kavanagh who nailed eight from play and placed balls. Yet Laois were that bit sharper and Ross King at midfield for Laois also chipped in with four points from play while Martin Phelan, Aidan Corby, Patrick Purcell, James Keyes (side-line) and Stephen Bergin were on target.

For Carlow Jack Kavanagh also raised a pair of white flags as did Conor Kehoe and Chris Nolan with a point a piece to leave Laois 0-14 to 0-12 ahead at the interval.

James Doyle opened the second-half scoring with a point for Carlow. Phelan cancelled that out before Laois hit 1-2 without reply. The goal was well worked with Patrick Purcell raiding down the left wing. He was closed down by the Carlow defence but they left Bergin unmarked on the edge of the small square. The pass was not perfect but the corner forward did everything right when taking control of the situation and scooping the ball to the net.

Gradually Carlow reeled their rivals in as Kavanagh, Chris Nolan and Doyle raised white flags. A great catch from Carlow’s leading scorer brought the foul as Laois lost Fiachra C Fennell to a second yellow card. The visitors managed the 14 players well as they upped the intensity. Twice the sides were level and with the game deep into injury time, two Maher points (one from play) and keeper, Enda Rowland had pushed Laois three clear. Carlow made one last drive and won a free on halfway. Kavanagh delivered into the small square and when Laois transgressed, referee Sean Cleere signalled a penalty.

Kavanagh took on the responsibility and his shot to the bottom left-hand corner proved to be unstoppable.

After the draw with Kerry last week and thoughts of a point lost, this was definitely a point gained for Carlow who remain unbeaten after three games. In contrast, the body language of the Laois players spoke volumes.

Scorers for Laois: Stephen Maher 0-10 (4fs), Ross King 0-4, Stephen Bergin 1-1, Martin Phelan, Enda Rowland (fs) 0-2 each, Aidan Corby, James Keyes (s/l), Patrick Purcell 0-1 each.

Scorers for Carlow: Marty Kavanagh 1-13 (1-0 pen, 65, 8fs), Jack Kavanagh 0-3, Conor Kehoe, James Doyle, Chris Nolan 0-2 each

LAOIS: Enda Rowland; Fiachra C Fennell, Liam O’Connell, Donnchadh Hartnett; Ryan Mullaney, Padraig Delaney, Ian Shanahan; Aidan Corby, Ross King; Patrick Purcell, Stephen Maher, James Keyes; Martin Phelan, Gearoid Lynch, Stephen Bergin.

Subs: Jack Kelly for Mullaney (50), PJ Scully for Phelan (55), Tomás Keyes for Lynch (58), John Lennon for King (58), James Duggan for Bergin (73).

CARLOW: Brian Tracey; Paul Doyle, Conor Lawler, Jack McCullagh; Fiachra Fitzpatrick, Diarmuid Byrne, Kevin McDonald; Jack Kavanagh, James Doyle; Jon Nolan, Marty Kavanagh, Conor Kehoe; JP Treacy, Paddy Boland, Chris Nolan.

Subs: Jack Treacy for Treacy (25).

Referee: Sean Cleere (Kilkenny)