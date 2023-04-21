Tipperary hold off Limerick fightback to secure win

Tipperary 1-15 Limerick 0-16

Ten points up at half-time, Tipperary had their backs to the wall to hold off a powerful second half Limerick surge in a thrilling Munster under 20 hurling clash at Semple Stadium Thurles on Friday evening.

Tipp needed to win to keep their championship hopes alive after a loss to Cork last time out and they looked well on course as they led 1-9 to 0-2 at half-time against a misfiring Limerick side who shot eleven wides in the period.

With Jack Leamy deadly accurate off frees Tipp were 0-8 to 0-1 clear when Sean Kenneally swooped for a Tipp goal off a Joe Caesar delivery in the 27th minute. It gave Tipp an advantage at half-time that looked insurmountable but Limerick came out with all guns blazing after the break and with Patrick O Donovan impeccable off frees they had the deficit down to three points with ten minutes to play.

It was edge of the seat stuff from this to the finish as Tipp fought doggedly to keep their noses in front. Sub Oisin O Farrell, who hit two points, was impressing for Limerick who were just one point down with the game in injury time but in a tense climax, Jack Leamy pointed a 63rd minute free to give Tipp the victory that sets them up for a last round clash with Waterford next week when a win is again imperative to make the knock-out stages.

Tipp’s win leaves them with three points from three games and owed much to the efforts of Jack Leamy, Sean Kenneally, Eddie Ryan, James Morris, Joe Caesar and Cathal Quinn.

Limerick are also on three points and face Cork in the next round. Patrick O Donovan was their big threat in attack while Oisin O'Farrell, Shane O'Brien, Cian Scully and Ronan Lyons also had key games.

Scorers for Tipperary: J Leamy (0-7,5fs), S Kenneally (1-2), E Ryan (0-3), D Stakelum, P McGarry, D Corbett (0-1 each).

Scorers for Limerick: P O Donovan (0-9, 7fs), O O'Farrell (0-2), S O Brien, C Hayes, R Lyons, A Fitzgerald, C Scully(0-1 each).

Tipperary: J O Dwyer; D Slattery, R Doyle, L Shanahan; C Quinn, J Caesar, C McKelvey; J Morris, D Stakelum; S Kenneally, E Ryan, J Leamy; P McGarry, T Cahill, D McCarthy.

Subs: D Corbett for McCarthy (44mins), B Currivan for McGarry (44mins), S Ferncombe for Ryan (55mins), M Corcoran for McKelvey (57mins), C O Brien for Slattery (61mins).

Limerick: J O Reilly; D Fitzgerald, R Lyons, E O Leary; B Duff, C Scilly, E Hurley; J Fitzgerald, J Kirby; F Fitzgerald, P O Donovan, A Fitzgerald; S O Brien, A English, S O Neill.

Subs: C Hayes for English (24mins), M Gavin for Kirby (h/t), O O Farrell for F Fitzgerald (h/t), L Dennehy for O Neill (50mins);

Referee: N Barry (Waterford).