James Horan: Galway have the big guns, but are they using them properly?

So, where do Galway stand for the summer road? Are they realistic contenders? Have they learned sufficiently from the experience of last year's All-Ireland final defeat and league final loss to the old enemy? Is the next step possible or probable this season?

Sunday's visit to Dr. Hyde Park will tell us a lot. What a dog fight awaits. Roscommon are feisty and determined and their belief systems have significantly strengthened as a result of a consistent Division 1 league campaign, augmented by a strong provincial championship win already. They have made real progress, added new threats and with Davy Burke’s direction, they appear to be embracing all challenges, perceived and real. They feel ready for anyone.

It’s interesting to evaluate Galway’s strengths and potential areas of improvement. They have a potent attacking spine, as good a unit as anything in the championship. Their attacking players - and I am including their creators from defence, Sean Kelly and John Daly in this - provide a full range of options.

Shane Walsh has the pace and skill for any game type, any time at any level. Quiet for long periods he can change the game in a moment and is a top-level free-taker. When a defender lines him up having all his defensive angles and body position correct, Shane soloes left, jinks right and is gone. In his current form, he is too much for one-on-one. Damien Comer carries a menace that impacts opposition defences in each and every scenario. A player with brilliant hands and sheer brute force, he can create and score goals from individual excellence.

Rob Finnerty is clever and composed, with a scoring instinct, both a creator and finisher (possibly a more natural centre-half forward?), John Heaney has just got better and better, a very good ball player with a team-first mentality and a ferocious running capacity. Matthew Tierney carries a scoring threat and has, alongside Comer, great aerial ability. He carried Galway through the league campaign when many of the big guns were absent. This potent division are supported from midfield by Cillian McDaid, a player of immense capability. Outstanding all last season, he carried Galway last year at the biggest moments.

A cornerstone of their attacking system is the amount of possession that goes through Paul Conroy and John Daly. They handle huge possession in games and make, by far, the most foot passes. Think of Galway goals and you will typically find a foot pass that originated from one of these two. Given sufficient time to plan and execute their preferred pass, opponents will usually pay a price.

Expect Roscommon to challenge these two guys to the limit. At the base of their attacking spine, so to speak, is Sean Kelly who just keeps coming. The timing of his runs is superb, he often makes something happen when nothing appears on. The game may have slowed down and Galway look out of ideas, then suddenly Kelly generates momentum. A serious leader and respected figure.

So the question is, with all this attacking ability, is it being utilised to the max? Are Walsh and Comer getting sufficient early ball to wreak havoc? Galway can be overly conservative in their play, a lot of attacks go backwards, safety first, with overstructured play. This form of attack allows opposition to get set defensively. How many times over the course of the league have we seen turnovers won in defence only for the ball to then be played backwards by the side which forced the turnover, allowing the opposition to retreat and group in their practiced defensive formation.

The lightning attack makes perfect sense, using the element of surprise, turning an opponent, reeling in chaos, by utilising minimum passes required to get ball to the potent inside line. This makes sense more often than not, surely?. There is risk of course, but the potential returns are substantial. This may lead to higher turnovers but the probability is you will win more games.

Counter-attacks do not need to be complex or over-engineered. With Comer, there is massive aerial ability, regardless of numbers around him. How many times does he win high primary possession, plus he has strong anticipation to win secondary breaking ball too.

When lightning counter-attacks are utilised, the opposition will be unnerved, hence impacting numbers in subsequent attacks as they have to keep someone extra back to cover long ball. This results in increasing Galway’s own ‘turnover for’ capacity. Your attack numbers and structure is the first phase of your defence. If attacking numbers, with correct spaces, are good, even if you give away a turnover you are still in strong defensive position. Shane Walsh has the speed to win ball even when doubled-teamed, so why not try hitting space more frequently?

Galway’s average ‘scores for’ during this year’s league campaign were the second lowest (Donegal the lowest). They scored 93 points across the seven games, averaging 0-13 points per game. This is not enough of a scoring return based on the attacking talent Galway has. They can better this by taking more risks and utilising their most dangerous players, with more high-tempo attacks. Yes, their defensive concession was the best (81 points against, an average of 0-11 conceded per game) but is their ratio of For v Against sufficient for Croke Park when the stakes are high? Possibly not. I think they can score significantly heavier, while still maintaining a stingy defence. They have the tools for quicker attacks. It's about taking more risks and testing the opposition's pulse more frequently.

Their defensive design involves wing forwards dropping deep, with wing backs dropping early (and tucking in) along with midfielders. This allows John Daly to read play and provide defence cover as he sees fit. They become compact and aggressive in their 45. It has worked for them, but with quicker turnovers and attacks, Galway can really hurt teams.

Why not explode on turnovers and fully utilise their impressive artillery?