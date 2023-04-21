Jason Forde at 7. Tipp name alphabetical squad for Clare

Tipperary insist their team will only be named after training this evening
Seamus Callanan is absent from Tipp's lineup

Fri, 21 Apr, 2023 - 08:24
John Fogarty

Tipperary have named their squad in alphabetical form for Sunday’s Munster SHC Round 1 game against Clare.

Seamus Callanan and Niall O’Meara are the biggest absentees as Liam Cahill announces his first championship panel.

With Tipperary insisting their team will only be named after training this evening, it means some players will be wearing unusual numbers in Ennis. Captain Noel McGrath is No17 and Jake Morris is No18.

All registered senior championship panels are now released to the public on Friday mornings, which has drawn criticism from a number of managers.

Of the team that lost to Cork in last year’s championship, 11 are included in the squad.

To face Tipperary, Clare have announced 10 of their team that began last year’s All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Kilkenny. Eamonn Foudy is selected ahead of Eibhear Quilligan while U20 captain is chosen at the expense of Rory Hayes in the full-back line.

John Conlon makes a welcome return although David Fitzgerald is ruled out through suspension. Aidan McCarthy comes back into the championship after a long lay-off last season.

Meanwhile, TJ Brennan and Kevin Cooney are in line for first championship starts when Galway face Wexford in their Leinster opener in Salthill on Saturday.

TIPPERARY (SHC v Clare - alphabetical): B. Hogan, C. Barrett, C. Bowe, M. Breen, J. Campion, P. Campion, J. Forde, E. Heffernan, S. Kennedy, M. Kehoe, P. Maher, R. Maher, C. McCarthy, D. McCormack, B. McGrath, R. Shelly, J. McGrath, N. McGrath, J. Morris, G. O’Connor, C. O’Dwyer, B. O’Mara, J. Ryan, S. Ryan, C. Stakelum, A. Tynan.

GALWAY (SHC v Wexford): E. Murphy; J. Grealish, G. McInerney, T.J. Brennan; P. Mannion, D. Burke (c), Joseph Cooney; T. Monaghan, R. Glennon; C. Fahy, C. Cooney, K. Cooney; C. Whelan, B. Concannon, E. Niland. Subs: D. Fahy, F. Burke, D. Morrissey, E. Lawless, C. Mannion, S. Linnane, J. Flynn, L. Collins, John Cooney, D. McLoughlin, M. McManus.

CLARE (SHC v Tipperary): E. Foudy; A. Hogan, C. Cleary, P. Flanagan; D. Ryan, J. Conlon, D. McInerney; T. Kelly, C. Malone; P. Duggan, R. Taylor, A. McCarthy; I. Galvin, S. O’Donnell, M. Rodgers. Subs: E. Quilligan, C. Nolan, A. Fitzgerald, S. Meehan, A. Shanagher, P. Donnellan, R. Mounsey, R. Hayes, C. Galvin, J. Kirwan, B. O’Connell.

