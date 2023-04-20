Injuries keep Daly and McNulty out of Limerick clash

Iarlaith Daly and Shane McNulty miss their championship game against Limerick but Austin Gleeson is named on the bench.
Injuries keep Daly and McNulty out of Limerick clash

INJURED: Shane McNulty (pic) and Iarlaith Daly miss the Limerick game due to injury. Pic: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Thu, 20 Apr, 2023 - 22:35
John Fogarty

Iarlaith Daly and Shane McNulty miss out on the Waterford panel to face Limerick on Sunday, while Austin Gleeson is named on the bench for the Munster SHC opener in Thurles.

The defensive pair could be available for the second-round game in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday week but recent injuries, Daly (hamstring) and McNulty (foot), keep them out of Davy Fitzgerald's panel for the clash with the All-Ireland champions.

Nine of the team that were beaten by Clare in last year's final round provincial game are included in the announced starting 15. Billy Nolan is in goals this time around and Stephen Bennett returns to attack, co-captaining the team with Jamie Barron who returns from suspension.

Limerick named their team and panel at 9am on Friday morning.

Galway have named their side to take on Roscommon in Dr. Hyde Park in the Connacht semi-final. 

WATERFORD (SHC v Limerick): B. Nolan; C. Gleeson, C. Prunty, M. Fitzgerald; C. Lyons, T. de Búrca, J. Fagan, D. Lyons, J. Barron (j-c); N. Montgomery, D. Hutchinson, M. Kiely; C. Dunford, S. Bennett (j-c), J. Prendergast. 

Subs: S. O'Brien, C. Ryan, T. Barron, C. Daly, P. Hogan, K. Mahony, A. Gleeson, Paudie Fitzgerald, Patrick Fitzgerald, P. Curran, P. Leavey.

TIPPERARY (SFC v Kerry): M. O'Reilly; S. O'Connell, J. Feehan, W. Eviston; K. Fahey, Colman Kennedy, C. O'Shaughnessy; M. Russell, J. Kennedy; E. Moloney, T. Doyle, K. Ryan; S. O'Brien (c), S. Quirke, C. Deely. 

Subs: K. Beben, L. Boland, D. Brennan, C. Cadell, M. Kehoe, Conal Kennedy, D. Leahy, T. Maher, L. McGrath, S. O'Connor, M. O'Shea.

GALWAY (SFC v Roscommon): B. Power; J. McGrath, S. Kelly (c), J. Glynn; D. McHugh, J. Daly, C. Sweeney; P. Conroy, J. Maher; M. Tierney, J. Heaney, P. Cooke; I. Burke, D. Comer, S. Walsh. 

Subs: C. Gleeson, C. Hernon, S. Fitzgerald, D. O'Flaherty, P. Kelly, G. Davoren, O. Gallagher, R. Finnerty, D. Conneely, T. Culhane, C. McDaid.

