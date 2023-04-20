Injuries keep Daly and McNulty out of Limerick clash

Iarlaith Daly and Shane McNulty miss out on the Waterford panel to face Limerick on Sunday, while Austin Gleeson is named on the bench for the Munster SHC opener in Thurles.

The defensive pair could be available for the second-round game in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday week but recent injuries, Daly (hamstring) and McNulty (foot), keep them out of Davy Fitzgerald's panel for the clash with the All-Ireland champions.