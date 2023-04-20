Four goals helps Limerick past Clare to blow open phase one of the MFC

Munster Minor Football Championship Round 2

Limerick 4-6 Clare 0-15

Opportunists Limerick dramatically blew Phase 1 of the Munster Minor Football Championship wide open on Thursday when four timely goals finally suck hosts Clare in Hennessy Memorial Park in Miltown Malbay.

Having seen their minor hopes severely hampered by their Shannonside neighbours in the past two campaigns, nothing but a Banner victory appeared to be on the cards this time around as they held the upper hand for the majority.

Leading by five in the opening period and even a four cushion entering the final ten minutes, Clare would be sucker-punched by a brace of goals in a minute through Adam Murphy and chief marksman Andrew Lyons to irrevocably alter the narrative of this derby tie.

In truth, it was a pattern that a careless home side failed to heed though as while Limerick’s first goal midway through the opening period was quite fortuitous for Tommy Glynn, the remaining three stemmed from flowing counter-attack moves through the centre of Clare’s defence.

A five point unanswered blitz that included a trio of Gearoid Barry points had settled a wind-assisted Clare into their stride at 0-6 to 0-2 by the end of the opening quarter. Limerick effectively wiped out that good work however a minute later when Liam Óg Glynn’s shot for a point cannoned off the upright for Tommy Glynn to finish to the net.

Undeterred, the hosts quickly rebuilt their advantage as playmakers Diarmuid McMahon and Aidan Weaver were influential in Clare grabbing the next four points to soar five clear by the 26th minute. A metronomic Limerick struck again on the half hour mark when Darragh Hogan fed Lyons to finish from close range and lessen the half-time damage to two at 0-10 to 2-2.

Within a minute of the resumption, a buoyant Limerick, now backed by the conditions had levelled up the tie for the third time thanks to points through Cian Costello and sweeper Padraic Murphy.

Clare appeared to have weathered the storm when Barry (2), Shane O’Connell and captain Daire Culligan restored a four point lead at 0-14 to 2-4 entering the final quarter.

Nobody informed a relentless Limerick of the script though as full-forward Andrew Lyons set up a goal for Adam Murphy before finishing the clinching blow from the kick-out himself. It means that Limerick’s hopes of a second successive Phase 1 decider are still alive but both Shannonside neighbours will need to win their final round ties next Thursday to maintain their interest.

Scorers for Limerick: A Lyons (2-3, 0-3 frees); A Murphy (1-1); T Glynn (1-0); C Costello, P Murphy (0-1 each)

Scorers for Clare: G Barry (0-7, 0-4 frees); D Culligan (0-3, 0-1 free); S O’Connell (0-2); K Deegan-Herlihy, A Weaver, D McMahon (0-1 each)

Limerick: S Guerin (Kildimo/Pallaskenry); C O’Sullivan (Kildimo/Pallaskenry), C Buckley (Athea), J Hunt (Athea); L Og Glynn (Ahane), C Woulfe (Fr. Casey’s), S Colgan (Askeaton/Ballysteen/Kilcornan); C Costello (Cappagh/Rathkeale), E Curry (Athea); P Phelan (Pallasgreen), D Hogan (Mungret/St. Paul’s), A Murphy (Fr. Casey’s); T Glynn (Na Piarsaigh), A Lyons (Newcastle West), P Murphy (Askeaton/Ballysteen/Kilcornan)

Subs: C Meade (St Senan’s) for Colgan (HT), R O’Connell (Fr. Casey’s) for Phelan (39 mins), R Allen (Kildimo/Pallaskenry) for Hogan (60 mins)

Clare: E Byrne (St Breckan’s); A Killeen (Lissycasey), C Hill (Lissycasey), R Fitzpatrick (St Breckan’s); D Boyle (St Joseph’s Doora Barefield), M Kelly (Lissycasey), A Weaver (Lissycasey); E Cahill (Kilmurry Ibrickane), B Skerritt (Lissycasey); D Townsend (Cooraclare), D Culligan (Lissycasey), K Deegan-Herlihy (Banner); G Barry (Inagh-Kilnamona), D McMahon (Lissycasey), S O’Connell (Cooraclare)

Subs: S Garry (Clondegad) for Skerritt (57 mins)

Referee: E Morrissey (Waterford)