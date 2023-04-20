Explosive second half performance sees Tipperary past Waterford

Munster Minor Football Championship - Phase 1 - Round 2

Tipperary 3-18 Waterford 1-3

A powerful second half display from Tipperary in which they scored 2-12 put Waterford to the sword in FBD Semple Stadium earlier this evening, as the Premier now firmly have one foot in the Phase 1 decider in two weeks time.

Tipp led 1-6 to 0-2 at the break despite not playing particularly well, with Waterford frustrating Tipp for large spells of the first half, the Deise keeping compact in an effort to be in the game for as long as possible, but a late goal on the half time whistle from Michael Connellan gave Tipp a kick which they pushed on from in the second half.

Waterford really struggled come the second half and simply couldn’t make possession stick from kick outs which put them under pressure time and again, with the likes of Emmet Bonner, Mark Neville and Ronan O’Brien on hand to punish mistakes time and again. Waterford's Ben Boland scored a nice goal in the middle of the half, but it was one way traffic for the Premier lads.

The first half was a tame enough affair with both teams packing the defences largely, but Tipp looked the most threatening throughout despite Waterford’s hard tackling and endeavour.

It took nine minutes for the first score to come through a beautifully floated effort from Tipperary wing back Jamie O’Keeffe off his left foot, with a second quickly following suit from a Ronan O’Brien free from close range after Emmet Bonner was fouled cynically.

Waterford to their credit put in a big effort in the first half and Ollie Buck’s cut in from the end line eventually led to a scorable opportunity after being pulled down, with Paddy McCarthy applying the finish to get the Deise up and running.

Tipp had the bulk of possession but they were sloppy in possession on a lot of occasions and were making poor decisions close to goal when the shots were on, but their continued pressure started to tell in the final ten minutes of the half with two class frees from the ground from captain Billy Tierney along with another Ronan O’Brien free and a well struck right footed effort from Mark Neville giving Tipp a 0-6 to 0-1 lead after 27 minutes.

Paddy McCarthy was the source of Waterford’s next point in the 32nd minute and with so little in the way of attacking threat, a four point lead wouldn’t have been to bad for Waterford, but with the last play of the half, Tipp struck the game's first goal with Emmet Bonner and Louis Coughlan linking up to float a a gimme for the onrushing Michael Connellan to fist home to the empty net. Tipp cruising at half time 1-6 to 0-2 at the break.

Tipp began as they left off with the breeze now at their backs with Mark Neville and Ronan O’Brien getting a point each from play, but and from here the match was firmly taken away from Waterford with four more points in a row from Tipp up to the 41st minute as the scoreboard read Tipp 1-12 to Waterford’s 0-2.

Waterford got some rhythm going afterwards, and had a goal on the board after a powerful run from full back Ben Boland put him in on goal as he drilled his effort low to give his side a shot in the arm.

But that score mattered little to what the outcome would be come the final whistle with Tipp dominating the final quarter with goals from Emmet Bonner and Liam Freaney putting the game firmly out of sight for Waterford.

The Tipp bench was emptied in the second half for Tipperary with the likes of Tadhg Whyte making a real impact hitting two points from play, which he added to great scores late on from Ronan O’Brien putting a big and deserved sheen on the scoreline for the Premier, who now look odds on to make the Phase 1 final.

Scorers for Tipperary: Ronan O’Brien (0-6, 0-3f), Liam Freaney 1-2, Mark Neville 0-3, Emmet Bonner, Michael Connellan 1-0 each, Jamie O’Keeffe, Tadgh Whyte 0-2 each, Billy Tierney 0-2f, Louis Coughlan 0-1.

Scorers for Waterford: Ben Boland 1-0, Paddy McCarthy 0-2f, Colm Sullivan 0-1.

Tipperary: Peter Boland (Moyle Rovers); Tommy Costello (Cappawhite), Liam Kiely (Fethard), Cillian Ryan (Ballina); Michael Connellan (Clonmel Commercials), Billy Tierney (Clonmel Commercials), Jamie O’Keeffe (Clonmel Commercials); Michael O’Reilly (Moyle Rovers), Sean Lewis (Arravale Rovers); Louis Coughlan (Moycarkey Borris), Liam Freaney (Kilsheelan Kilcash), Mark Neville (Fethard); Charlie Walsh (Fethard), Ronan O’Brien (Durlas Óg), Emmet Bonner (Galtee Rovers).

Subs: Shane Flanagan (Newport) for Kiely (5, inj); Sean O’Mahoney (Arravale Rovers) for Neville (47); Milo McNamara (Clonmel Commercials) for Walsh (51); Tadgh Whyte (Moneygall) for O’Brien (52); Cillian Fahey for Bonner (53).

Waterford: Tommy Mullally (St Saviours); Brendan Kelly (Butlerstown), Ben Boland (St Saviours), Michael McMaugh (The Nire); Niall Fahey (Rathgormack), Gerard Long (The Nire), Darragh Murphy (Fenor); Darragh Jacob (St Saviours), Sean Prunty (Ballinacourty); Liam Kiersey (Stradbally), Fergal O’Brien (Gaultier), Niall McCarthy (Ballinacourty); Paddy McCarthy (Brickey Rangers), Ollie Buck (Fenor), Scott Keappock (Gaultier).

Subs: Colm Sullivan (Newtown/Ballydurn for Prunty (HT); Shay Kennedy (Gaultier) for Keappock (HT); Fintan Walsh (Fenor) for N McCarthy (44); Ian Holmes (Brickey Rangers) for Kiersey (46); Ciaran Cotter (Geraldines) for P McCarthy (48).

Referee: Eoghan Ó Muircheartaigh (Kerry)