Kerry contingent refused to burn the midnight oil during the week-long All-Star trip.
Focused Kerry All-Stars trained together on trip

Kerry footballer Louise Ni Mhuircheartaigh in attendance at the launch of the 2023 Kellogg’s GAA Cúl Camps. Starting at the beginning of June and running up to the end of August, Kellogg’s GAA Cúl Camps have long played a vital role in helping young people to explore new interests, stay active as well as creating new and meaningful life-long friendships. For more information and to book now, visit www.gaa.ie/kelloggsculcamps. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Thu, 20 Apr, 2023 - 07:00
Cliona Foley

TRAINING collectively during the LGFA’s All-Star trip to Texas goes some way to explaining why Kerry secured their first Lidl Division 1 NFL title in 32 years last weekend.

Football usually takes third place to sight-seeing and partying on any All-Star tour. But Kingdom veteran Louise Ní Muircheartaigh has revealed that the sizeable Kerry contingent among the 2022-21 All-Star party - which only returned from Austin four days before their NFL final against Galway - refused to burn the midnight oil during the week-long trip.

“There were seven players (herself, Ciara Butler, Kayleigh Cronin, Aishling O’Connell, Cait Lynch, Niamh Carmody and Anna Galvin) and our two managers Declan (Quill) and Darragh (Long) as well, so it was good that there was nine of us there together,” she explained.

“We could keep an eye on each other and train together and gym together. We obviously enjoyed ourselves as well, but we had to keep fresh and go to bed early.

“We went to the gym twice and trained once as a group. Then we had a training session with the whole All-Star squad on the Saturday and the exhibition game on the Sunday. Playing in that sort of game with huge stars was special as well.

“We enjoyed the trip but we were dying to get back to our group at home as well,” Ní Muircheartaigh stressed. “They were training really hard so we couldn’t wait to get back and train with them on the Thursday and focus on Saturday’s game.” 

The new split season has created scheduling difficulties for the All-Star trip and shoehorning it in just before the league finals was not ideal for their Galway opponents either, who had Olivia Divilly and Nicola Ward involved.

But Kerry’s focus and dedication during the trip underlines their ambition for 2023.

Reaching their first All-Ireland since 2012 last year and their new-found status as Division One champions has given them a huge confidence boost ahead of the Munster Championship, where they open against Waterford on April 30 and host Cork on May 7.

“Any day you play in Croke Park is special but to win there is even more special and the way we went about it was very professional,” Ní Muircheartaigh added.

“Playing there three times last year really helped us as a group and gives us huge confidence. We played about 34 or 35 players in the League and the experience that the young players got was something else. Hopefully that goes a long way for us now in the Championship.

“I think we have this very special bond and togetherness now, it’s fairly unbreakable. We just gell together. We never want to be apart for too long.

“We’re after getting a break now until Friday and that seems very long to us because we love each other so much and just want to train and develop together as a group.” 

