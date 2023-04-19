Cork through to the knockout stages of the Munster U20 Hurling Championship with win over Clare

The Rebels made it three wins out of three with a five point victory against the Banner at Cusack Park on Wednesday night.
CORK PROGRESS: Clare v Cork in the Munster U20 Hurling Match. Where's the Sliotar? David Kennedy, Clare with sean Daly and James Downey, Cork, searching for the Sliotar in the Munster U20 Hurling Match in Cusack Park, Ennis. Picture: Brendan Gleeson

Wed, 19 Apr, 2023 - 20:07
Eoghan Cormican, Cusack Park

Cork 1-24 Clare 0-22

A third straight win in the Munster U20 round-robin has secured Cork a place in the knockout stages of the provincial championship with a game to spare.

Cork conclude their round-robin campaign away to Limerick next week. A fourth win there would see Ben O’Connor’s charges bypass the semi-final and advance directly to the decider.

Direct Cork passage to the final could well be sealed by then if Limerick come off second best against Tipperary in their meeting on Friday.

As for Clare, who finish on four points after their four outings, whether or not they finish in the top three to secure a knockout berth now depends on the Tipp-Limerick game later this week and the Round 5 results next Wednesday.

The decisive score of this closely fought and lively Round 4 contest was Ben Cunningham’s 55th minute goal.

During the opening 25 minutes of the second period, no more than a single point had ever separated the sides. Proceedings had stood level on seven occasions during this period.

Cunningham’s green flag was all about a superb fetch by David Cremin in the build up. The game’s sole goal shoved the visitors into a 1-20 to 0-19 lead.

Clare v Cork in the Munster U20 Hurling Match. Senan Dunfoird, Clare, trying to clear the sliotar against Eoin Downey, Cork in the Munster U20 Hurling Match
Clare v Cork in the Munster U20 Hurling Match. Senan Dunfoird, Clare, trying to clear the sliotar against Eoin Downey, Cork in the Munster U20 Hurling Match

Cunningham added a free in the next play and all of a sudden there was five between them. Patrick Crotty responded for Clare. But they needed a goal. And they couldn’t find one.

Diarmuid Healy’s fourth point from play and Cremin’s second made sure of Cork’s 100% record in this Munster round-robin.

The story had read differently at half-time. Clare in front 0-12 to 0-11.

It was a lead carved out from a position of 0-6 to 0-2 in arrears after 10 minutes. In the subsequent 17 minutes, the hosts did more than settle, they assumed control. They outgunned their opponents 0-8 to 0-3, including a five-in-a-row sequence, to move into a 0-10 to 0-8 advantage.

The Banner might even have had two green flags during this spell of revival. Keith Smyth, who had a difficult evening on the frees, saw his shot blocked by ‘keeper Brion Saunderson.

He also had the second goal chance, but overcarried possession with corner-forward Gearoid Sheedy free inside.

No question but Clare were the more wasteful of the pair. Theirs is now a waiting game.

Scorers for Cork: B Cunningham (1-7, 0-7 frees); D Healy, T Wilk (0-4 each); T O’Connell, W Buckley, D Cremin (0-2 each); S Kingston, C Walsh, R O’Sullivan (0-1 each).

Scorers for Clare: K Smyth (0-6, 0-4 frees); O’Donnell (0-3); J O’Neill, P Crotty, D Kennedy, N O’Farrell (0-2 each); J Collins, S Rynne, S Dunford, C Whelan (0-1 free), C Cleary (0-1 each).

Cork: B Saunderson (Midleton); S Daly (Randal Óg), S Kingston (Ballinora), D O’Sullivan (Ballinhassig); J Dwyer (Ballincollig), E Downey (Glen Rovers), T Wilk (Cobh); M Mullins (Whitechurch), T O’Connell (Ballincollig); D Healy (Lisgoold), B Cunningham (St Finbarr’s), C Walsh (Kanturk); W Buckley (St Finbarr’s), D Cremin (Midleton), R O’Sullivan (Na Piarsaigh).

Subs: M Howell (Douglas) for Daly (28, inj); A O’Sullivan (Ballinhassig) for R O’Sullivan (43); C Tobin (Bride Rovers) for Dwyer (51); B Keating (Ballincollig) for Walsh (56); C Doolin (St Finbarr’s) for O’Connell (60).

Clare: A Shanahan (Tulla); I McNamara (Killanena), J Conneally (Clooney-Quin), J Collins (Éire Óg Ennis); O Clune (Feakle), D Lohan (Wolfe Tones Na Sionna), O Cahill (Éire Óg Ennis); S Rynne (Inagh-Kilnamona), O O’Donnell (Crusheen); J O’Neill (Clooney-Quin), P Crotty (Scariff), K Smyth (Killanena); G Sheedy (Ogonnolloe), S Dunford (Tubber), D Kennedy (Sixmilebridge).

Subs: N O’Farrell (Broadford) for Smyth (43); C Cleary (O’Callaghan’s Mills) for Kennedy (46); K O’Connor (Corofin) for Sheedy, K Hartigan (Scariff) for O’Donnell (both 57); C Whelan (Whitegate) for Rynne (60).

Referee: C Doyle (Tipperary).

